Sam Muller, a native of Layton, Utah, made himself right at home during his first season as a member of the Dakota State University men’s basketball team. The sophomore guard transferred to DSU from Mount Hood, Ore.
Muller quickly became one of DSU’s top players. The Utah native averaged 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. His play did not go unnoticed, as he was recently named the North Star Athletic Association’s Newcomer of the Year.
“I’m very blessed to receive Newcomer of the Year,” Muller said. “Coming from the other side of the U.S and receiving that means a lot to me.”
Muller finished the season with 373 points and 187 rebounds, and he shot over 50% from the floor. In NSAA action, Muller elevated his game to another level, averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
“My first season at DSU was good,” Muller said. “I feel like I got so much better from the first day of practice until the last game. I think we fell short as a team, but we will be back next year.”
The Trojans finished the season with a 12-17 record and went 6-8 in conference play. The 2022-23 season marked the end of the Gary Garner era. The longtime DSU head coach announced his retirement and ended his career at DSU with 198 career wins.
“Coach Garner is such a great guy,” Muller said. “He can be hard on me at times, but that’s what I want. I told him from day one I wanted him to push me, and he did just that. He’s very dedicated to the game and his players, and he wants the best for us. He’s so passionate, and I admire that about him. It really was an honor playing for him.”
The Trojans will have a new coach on the bench next season as they start a new chapter of Trojan basketball. Muller said he’s excited to build off what he accomplished during his first season as a Trojan and hopes to help DSU get the next era started off on a positive note.
“My goal for next season is to make the national tournament,” Muller said. “I also want to be an NAIA All-American, and I’m very confident in both of those goals.”
Muller’s hometown of Layton is 1,045 miles from the DSU campus. While he may be far from the area where he grew up, the Madison community has made him feel right at home.
“I just really like the tight community,” Muller said. “The people are amazing. I love the facilities and the Community Center. I’m in one of those two all the time.”