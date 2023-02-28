DSU Muller

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Sam Muller attempts a shot during a home game earlier this season. Muller was recently named NSAA Newcomer of the Year. 

 Submitted photo

Sam Muller, a native of Layton, Utah, made himself right at home during his first season as a member of the Dakota State University men’s basketball team. The sophomore guard transferred to DSU from Mount Hood, Ore.

Muller quickly became one of DSU’s top players. The Utah native averaged 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. His play did not go unnoticed, as he was recently named the North Star Athletic Association’s Newcomer of the Year.