The Class A and Class B State Javelin Competition was held in Canton on Monday. The Madison Bulldogs had two athletes compete in the Class A competition, while Chester, Colman-Egan and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland all had athletes compete in the Class B competition.
Chester’s JD Prorock placed second overall with a throw of 144’9”. Prorock fell just six inches short of the Class B state title. Prorock’s mark set a new school record in the event. The Class B state champion was Colin Bauman of Deubrook.
Colman-Egan’s Anna Zwart placed third overall. Chester’s Serena Larson placed fourth overall with a throw of 94’2”. Larson’s throw set a new program record in the event.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland’s Brooklyn Riedel placed ninth overall with a throw of 82’2”. The Class B girl state champion was Kiylee Westra of Centerville.
Chester also had Lexi Siemonsma, Ramsie Shoenrock, Logan Fods and Dalton Reiff all competed at the state competition.
In Class A, Madison’s Caleb Hodges placed 12th overall with a throw of 124’8”.
The Class A state champion was Hamlin’s Christhian Rodriguez.
On the girls side, Katelyn Schouwenburg placed 13th overall with a throw of 91’6”. The Class A state champion was Hamlin’s Kami Wadsworth.
The South Dakota State Track and Field meet will be held May 25-27, in Sioux Falls at Howard Wood Field.