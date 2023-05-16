ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND's Brookelyn Riedel competes at the Class B State Javelin Competition in Canton on Monday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Class A and Class B State Javelin Competition was held in Canton on Monday. The Madison Bulldogs had two athletes compete in the Class A competition, while Chester, Colman-Egan and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland all had athletes compete in the Class B competition.

Chester’s JD Prorock placed second overall with a throw of 144’9”. Prorock fell just six inches short of the Class B state title. Prorock’s mark set a new school record in the event. The Class B state champion was Colin Bauman of Deubrook.