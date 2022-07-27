The new deputy with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is a woman of few words, at least when it comes to talking about herself.
The new deputy with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is a woman of few words, at least when it comes to talking about herself.
“I don’t like talking about myself,” Hanna Reinicke said when she was interviewed earlier this month.
Fortunately, her training officer, Deputy Steve Rowe, has observed a number of strengths and as an experienced officer himself can see how they will make Reinicke an asset to the department.
“Hanna is approachable; she’s a local resident, remains calm under pressure and is always looking for work,” he communicated via email.
Reinicke, a 2017 graduate of Madison High School, stumbled into law enforcement initially.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do after high school,” she said. Since she needed to do an internship for a class, her instructor suggested she spend some time with School Resource Officer Ben Gant.
“Then I moved over to the Sheriff’s Office, and I was interning with them,” Reinicke recalled.
The relationships she established during that internship led to employment following graduation. Chief Deputy Sarina Talich asked if Reinicke would be interested in applying for a part-time job as a corrections officer.
“I liked interning there, seeing what they did,” Reinicke said.
As a result, she applied for the position and later for a full-time position. Earlier this year, she applied for a deputy’s position and was hired in that capacity.
“I wanted to further my law enforcement career, so I took the leap,” she said.
She wasn’t eligible to do so until she was 21, but she didn’t feel ready until this year to make the switch.
“It’s totally different from the jail to the road,” Reinicke said.
However, that experience along with being a Madison native are strengths she brings to her new position, according to Rowe.
“As her field training officer, I see that she applies her experience from working in the jail to the deputy side,” he said. “She knows the area well and makes connections with names based off inside knowledge she has gained, especially from working as a corrections officer.”
Reinicke did say she knows a lot of people, having grown up in Madison. She believes that knowledge and experience gained working in the jail give her insight sometimes into how to respond to situations.
“I think I could have a conversation on the street and not have a problem,” she said.
Because of staffing shortages in the jail, Reinicke did continue to work in the jail until she went to Pierre to receive law enforcement training. She is currently working with Rowe, learning to apply what she learned to situations in Lake County.
“He’ll guide me through it, but step back and let me take it,” she said, describing their working relationship. After she takes the call, he will discuss it with her.
Rowe has been impressed with her performance.
“Hanna has a professional approach to any given situation and listens to what people share with her, so she can begin problem-solving to help any citizen she meets understand what direction to go for resolution,” he indicated.
He also noted that she’s good at piecing together information and shares intel that she receives with other officers.
While Reinicke applied for the deputy’s position because she wanted to further her career, she doesn’t see herself leaving the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
“I like the officers I serve with. We’re like a small family,” she said.
