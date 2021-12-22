Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/21/21 05:45 CFS21-08251 Medical Patient Transported EMS 457TH AVE MADISON

12/21/21 07:55 CFS21-08252 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

12/21/21 08:24 CFS21-08253 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

12/21/21 08:43 CFS21-08254 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/21/21 11:55 CFS21-08256 Traffic Complaint Citation Issued MPD SD HWY 34

12/21/21 13:48 CFS21-08257 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.120342

12/21/21 14:57 CFS21-08258 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N WASHINGTON AVE

12/21/21 15:06 CFS21-08259 Medical Patient Transported EMS N JEFFERSON AVE MADISON

12/21/21 16:26 CFS21-08260 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE

12/21/21 17:23 CFS21-08261 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

12/21/21 18:48 CFS21-08262 Medical Patient Transported EMS N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

12/21/21 19:30 CFS21-08263 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON

12/21/21 20:36 CFS21-08264 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

12/21/21 22:11 CFS21-08265 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

12/21/21 23:21 CFS21-08266 Assault Referred to Partner Agency E 54TH ST SIOUX FALLS

12/21/21 23:34 CFS21-08267 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone MPD N EGAN AVE

Total Records: 16