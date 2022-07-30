DeLon Mork, owner of the Madison Dairy Queen, was everywhere on Thursday – checking on employees to ensure they had what they needed, including occasional breaks; visiting with customers; taking a few minutes to be recognized by the American Dairy Queen Corporation.
At the end of the day, though, only one thing mattered. Once again, the DQ which has been in his family for 58 years had helped to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network. The sign along SD-34 blazed 32,490 when the lights were shut off in the restaurant.
“That’s just the Blizzards,” Mork said on Friday afternoon. “That number will be much higher.”
On Miracle Treat Day, $1 is donated to the Children’s Miracle Network for every Blizzard sold. In addition, balloons are sold in the weeks leading up to Miracle Treat Day and other donations are accepted.
“I guarantee, it will be in excess of $50,000,” Mork stated.
Since the corporate office decided to support the Children’s Miracle Network with the annual fund-raiser, more than $800,000 has been raised in Madison. Mork takes very little credit for this himself, directing attention instead to the community, which he describes with one simple word: amazing.
Thursday evening was perfect for the block party Mork usually plans — the first full-scale celebration planned since the pandemic hit in 2020. Temperatures were moderate and a breeze gently stirred the air.
On the east side of the DQ, inflatables kept children entertained and picnic tables provided adults with a place to sit. In the United Methodist Church’s parking lot to the north, Contae Loch performed and was followed by a new country band, Janene and the Machine.
Crossing guards ensured those participating in the event could cross SD-34 safely, stopping traffic at the corner and advising motorists to travel slowly. A Madison Police Department cruiser sat in the turn lane with lights flashing as an additional reminder.
Marnie Kinsey of Delaware was visiting her brother when he suggested they head down for a Blizzard. Always game for a Blizzard, she agreed and was impressed by the event.
“We have street get-togethers in Delaware, but this is kind of cool because it goes to the Miracle Network,” she said, watching the activity as her brother talked fishing with a friend.
Joe and Sarah Gitzen of Madison brought their children, Genesis and her brother Gabe, a cancer survivor and the 2021 Sanford Children’s Miracle Network Champion. While Gen and Gabe played on the inflatables, they sat with Sarah’s parents at one of the picnic tables.
“DeLon goes way over the top,” Carol Amick of Letcher observed. She and her husband usually go to Mitchell to support the organization, which helped her grandson after he was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma in 2018.
Gabe has been in remission for three and a half years, according to Joe Gitzen. He no longer needs screenings beyond an annual blood test, which his dad says he’ll need “pretty much forever.”
“He’s like a normal child. He’s playing baseball,” Amick said, her delight obvious in the simple words.
Mork said he was pleased with the number of Blizzards sold this year. He had a few concerns leading up to the event. He was concerned that since the last event was a mere eight months ago, people might not be as inclined to buy coupons again.
“People buy what they think they will want for a year,” Mork said, and then acknowledged he has not actually surveyed supporters, but he suspects that’s their reasoning.
He was concerned that inflation could impact support for Miracle Treat Day.
“Everything people are doing today costs more than it did,” he indicated, noting specifically how gas and grocery prices have increased.
A final concern was that residual fear from the pandemic could affect the turnout. Some people are still fearful of being in crowds or being in close proximity with others, which standing in line requires.
“I was blown away by the support we received,” Mork stated. “For people to come out in the fashion they did and write the big checks they did was just amazing.”
As almost an aside, he mentioned that in addition to the team that the Sanford Children’s Miracle Network brings annually, a representative from the national office of the Children’s Miracle Network and the director of operations for the American Dairy Queen Corporation were on site for the day.
“They presented me with a Dairy Queen red jacket,” Mork said. “That’s the first red jacket they have given out to a Miracle Maker.”