DeLon Mork, owner of the Madison Dairy Queen, was everywhere on Thursday – checking on employees to ensure they had what they needed, including occasional breaks; visiting with customers; taking a few minutes to be recognized by the American Dairy Queen Corporation.

At the end of the day, though, only one thing mattered. Once again, the DQ which has been in his family for 58 years had helped to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network. The sign along SD-34 blazed 32,490 when the lights were shut off in the restaurant.