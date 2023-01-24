Small business alert Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMALL BUSINESS ALERTThe Daily Leader wants to feature local small businesses in a series in the upcoming Community Impact special section.If you have a business with 5 or fewer employees, please send in the following information and we will put together a story and arrange to take a photo:- Business name- Owner- When business opened- What the business does- Number of employees- Phone number for us to callSend information to news@madisondailyleader.com and say "Small Business" in the slug line. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Nelsen, Miller exchange vows Water outage in N.W. Madison Zoey Gerry reaches 1,000 career points, Bulldogs drop pair of games Katherine Deremo Eastern Lake County will remain in East Dakota water district Benefit will aid local family Bulldogs edge Dell Rapids 62-61, fall to Sioux Falls Christian Reisch Chester Flyers drop pair of games, fall to 3-8 overall MHS's foreign exchange students relish in cultural differences Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form