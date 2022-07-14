Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

07/13/22 02:33 CFS22-04309 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS N HARTH AVE MADISON

07/13/22 03:37 CFS22-04310 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

07/13/22 06:40 CFS22-04311 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment CFD 464TH AVE CHESTER

07/13/22 07:54 CFS22-04312 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS SW 2ND ST MADISON

07/13/22 09:38 CFS22-04313 Complaint Unable to Locate MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

07/13/22 12:10 CFS22-04315 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 E WENTWORTH

07/13/22 13:28 CFS22-04316 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

07/13/22 14:25 CFS22-04317 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone S GARFIELD AVE MADISON

07/13/22 15:21 CFS22-04318 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

07/13/22 15:29 CFS22-04319 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE

07/13/22 16:01 CFS22-04320 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

07/13/22 16:38 CFS22-04321 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 464TH AVE WENTWORTH

07/13/22 17:41 CFS22-04322 Traffic Complaint Citation Issued LCSO HWY 34 WINFRED

07/13/22 17:58 CFS22-04323 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO MADISON

07/13/22 18:03 CFS22-04324 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

07/13/22 18:34 CFS22-04326 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO E SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH

07/13/22 21:27 CFS22-04327 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO 448TH AVE MADISON

07/13/22 21:39 CFS22-04328 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO W SD HWY 34 MADISON

07/13/22 22:08 CFS22-04329 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

07/13/22 22:24 CFS22-04330 Suspicious Activity Report Taken MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

07/13/22 22:29 CFS22-04331 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 228TH ST MADISON

07/13/22 22:54 CFS22-04332 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

07/13/22 23:22 CFS22-04333 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 465TH AVE RUTLAND

07/13/22 23:31 CFS22-04334 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 24