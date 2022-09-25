Lake County issued 28 building permits in the month of August with total construction costs projected at $5,364,000. Of the building permits issued, six were for new homes.
The following applications were submitted:
— Brian and Pat Johnson, Chester Township, window replacements in home, $9,000.
— Farmers & Merchants Cooperative Oil Company, Chester, replace shed destroyed in May storm, exempt.
— Ben Liscano, Herman Township, garage addition and lower-level root cellar, $106,000.
— A.H. Meyer & Sons, Inc., Winfred, replace portion of existing service business, $523,000.
— Leighton Family Farms, Wentworth, replace two grain bins destroyed in May storm, exempt.
— Lakes Golf Course, Wentworth, golf shed for cart storage, $75,000.
— Debra Tech, Lakeview, 16X40X9 prebuilt shed for storage only, $30,000.
— John Minnaert, Franklin, 38,000-bushel grain bin, $124,000.
— Complete Contracting, Wentworth, single-family home with attached garage, $1,000,000.
— Joel and Courtney Van Bataria, Lakeview, single-family home with attached garage, $285,000.
— Paul and Lori Gum, Leroy, replacing sheds destroyed in May storm, exempt.
— Rick and Mary Braskamp, Concord, replacing barn destroyed in May storm, exempt.
— Jeff Hass, Franklin, new shed, 80X60X18, $200,000.
— John Hass, Franklin, new shed, 54X60X16, $80,000.
— Gracevale Hutterite Brethren, Clarno, new storage shop, 260X100X16, $1,000,000.
— Kurt and Melanie Smith, Wentworth, home addition – living – and remodel existing, $300,000.
— Carter Wicks, Summit, new single-family home with unfinished lower level, $210,000.
— A.H. Meyer & Sons, Inc., Winfred, new office building, $75,000.
— Zach and Dawn Hildebrandt, Concord, new 48X64X16 shed, $65,000
— Marvin Hannemann, Wayne, replacing structure destroyed in May storm, exempt.
— Timothy Leighton, Rutland, replacing two bins destroyed in May storm, exempt.
— Lindsay Living Trust, Lakeview, replacing shed destroyed in May storm, exempt.
— James and Lisa Ihnen, Chester, new 30X40X12 shed for personal storage, $54,000.
— Rick Becker, Franklin, new single-family home, moved in old home on new foundation, $150,000.
— Gorder-Molstad Trust, Concord, new single-family home with attached garage, $320,000.
— Mike and Jody Anderson, Wentworth, new single-family home with attached garage, $750,000.
— Chris and Lori Johnke, Orland, replacing 22,000-bushel bin destroyed in May storm, exempt.
— Dan and Judy Dahl, Lakeview, kitchen renovation, $8,000.
