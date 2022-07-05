SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University announced the renovation of its campus green — set to be completed in fall 2023.
The renovation is part of a $50 million housing plan focused on new and enhanced facilities that will serve the educational, spiritual and holistic needs of Augustana’s students and staff.
The “green,” located in the center of campus, is undergoing renovations to include a 100-yard football field with lights, seating areas with charging stations, an outdoor classroom with amphitheater-style seating and a water fountain.
“A collective group of us — student affairs, facilities, the business office and institutional stakeholders — got together and said, ‘We need a space where we can gather 400 or 500 students for activities or intramurals’,” said Augustana Dean of Students Mark Blackburn.
Students and faculty will be able to use the outdoor classroom and seating areas as a larger gathering space for classes, seminars, meetings, concerts and reunions. The Viking Marching Band will also have the opportunity to utilize the football field for practice.
“Our intramural program and sport clubs have been without an outdoor play space for years, so we are very excited to see the field in the campus green be part of the renovation project,” said Augustana Director of Recreational (Rec) Services Mark Hecht. “As exciting as the physical play space is for our flag football program and sport clubs, it’s even more exciting that this area will have lights.”
An outdoor classroom, on the south side of the green, will be Augustana’s second — the first was built in 2019 and is located near the Madsen Center. Its installation on campus inspired area school districts to build similar outdoor classrooms.
To prevent flooding, the green’s retention pond will be relocated and include a water fountain. Its new location will reside closer to Bergsaker Hall along 33rd Street. The sidewalks that run alongside and between the green and academic buildings will also be redone.
“Just to see the smiles on students’ faces as they gather with one another and share ideas, and that they’ll have a larger space for special events and activities — that’s what I’m most excited for,” said Blackburn.