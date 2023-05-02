Vacanti

MADISON'S Amanda Vacanti fires in a pitch against Tea Area on Monday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs broke a 2-2 tie with a six-run top of the ninth inning against Tea Area on Monday. The extra-inning offensive outburst helped the Bulldogs outlast the Titans 8-3.

“The girls strung together hits with both the short game and long game when needed,” Katie Weeldreyer, Madison’s co-head coach, said. “The girls fought throughout the whole game and finished the game strong.”