The Madison Bulldogs broke a 2-2 tie with a six-run top of the ninth inning against Tea Area on Monday. The extra-inning offensive outburst helped the Bulldogs outlast the Titans 8-3.
“The girls strung together hits with both the short game and long game when needed,” Katie Weeldreyer, Madison’s co-head coach, said. “The girls fought throughout the whole game and finished the game strong.”
With the Bulldogs trailing 1-0 in the top of the third inning, Evie Lurz hit a home run to tie the game at 1-1.
The Titans broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo home run to take a 2-1 lead. In the top of the sixth inning, Amanda Vacanti hit a solo home run to tie the game at 2-2.
The Titans appeared to be on the verge of a walk-off victory in the bottom of the eighth inning when they had the bases loaded with just one out. Vacanti recorded a strikeout for the second out and fielded a line drive right back at her to move the game to the ninth inning. “Amanda came through for the team with some key strikeouts in the game to work our way through the innings, especially when the bases were loaded in the bottom of the eighth,” Weeldreyer said. “She had a key home run in the sixth to tie up the game. as well.”
With the bases loaded, Lindsey King hit a two-run double to put the Bulldogs up 4-2. Cambree Hunsley followed that with a two-run triple to put the Bulldogs ahead 6-2. Evie Lurz wrapped up the scoring by hitting a two-run home run to give the Bulldogs an 8-2 lead.
The Titans were able to plate one run in the bottom of the ninth inning but failed to mount a rally as the Bulldogs picked up the 8-3 extra-inning victory.
“The girls played well in every aspect of the game today,” Weeldreyer said. “Defensively, the girls made the big plays and got out of some pressure situations.”
Vacanti picked up the win in the circle for the Bulldogs. She finished the game with 18 strikeouts. At the plate, Vacant hit a double and a home run.
Evie Lurz picked up four hits, including two home runs. Phoebe Corbin picked up two hits for the Bulldogs.
With the win, the Bulldogs extended their winning streak to six games and improved to 6-2 overall. They’ll look to pick up their seventh straight win on Thursday when they host Vermillion. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.