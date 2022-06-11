The sound of music filled the air on Saturday as the Fiddlers of South Dakota pulled instruments from cases at Lake Herman State Park and began jamming together.
Mandolin player Ken Nelson noted he would have to leave early because, as pastor of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in South Shore, he had to officiate at a wedding later in the day. However, that did not prevent him from joining Bryan Schultz on banjo, Bill Renneker on guitar, and fiddle players Joel Brick, Matthew Tyler and Jerry Anderson in the shade of the Herman Luce cabin for Luce Pioneer Day.
District Park Manager John Bame was delighted. With the cleanup under way at the park since the derecho on May 12, he wasn’t able to make the reminder calls he usually makes in the weeks leading up to the annual celebration.
“The fiddlers called me,” he said, pleased they took the initiative to confirm.
The area around the cabin still showed devastation from the storm. The wrought iron fence around the cemetery was gone, destroyed when trees fell on it. The tree canopy was more open due to lost trees and branches.
“Most trees have some kind of scar from the storm,” Bame acknowledged.
Underfoot, bare patches of earth showed how downed trees had torn up swaths of grass.
“We were literally cleaning up two days ago,” Bame said. Park staff brought in a rake system to remove the final branches and other debris around the cabin.
Despite changes to the area, visitors were enjoying the activities offered. Many were campers in the park, although some were Madison residents.
Among the campers were cub scouts from Pack 117 of Brandon Elementary. For them, it’s an annual summer adventure, according to parents supervising the trip.
“They get to learn about how pioneers used to do things,” said Jessica Sperle of Sioux Falls, who took over churning butter from her sons when they moved on to tasting.
For them, making butter isn’t a new experience. They make it at home using an electric mixer, and their mother makes pancakes with the fresh buttermilk. They learned hand-churning is far more work.
Among those giving demonstrations were five individuals who have completed the state’s new Master Naturalist program. The program trains volunteers to offer educational outreach which helps to connect people with nature.
The state Department of Game, Fish and Parks is among the program’s partners. Bame was grateful they were available to help on short notice.
“With everything going on, we haven’t really had time to prepare,” he said. “At one point, we thought about cancelling it.”
As the cleanup progressed, Bame realized the park could offer a scaled-back version of the event. At that point, he needed to staff activities. The Master Naturalists receive credit for their volunteer hours, making it a win-win solution, according to Deb Johnson of Sioux Falls.
She taught weaving using plastic cups and yarn. Gloria Bauske of Flandreau showed visitors how to use an apple press to make cider. Harold Armstrong of Aurora assisted those who wanted to churn and taste butter.
Linda Stewart of Arlington and Carol Stainbrook of Roswell are spinners who, like the fiddlers, called to see if the event was going to be held this year. For them, giving a demonstration is part of carrying on the legacy of the Madison spinner who taught them nearly 20 years ago.
Stewart was working with merino wool, Stainbrook with alpaca. Their work was of special interest to toddlers, who were fascinated to find something at eye level, but adults asked the questions, eliciting information about both the process and the spinners.
“I handspun and wove my 25th anniversary dress,” Stewart told one individual. “It’s the only thing I’ve ever completed. Carol had to sit with me two weeks before our anniversary or I wouldn’t have gotten it done.”