The city of Madison will be working with DGR Engineering of Rock Rapids, Iowa, to help the city convert some of its overhead power lines to underground lines.
On Monday night, city commissioners approved Task Order No. 10 for the 2022 Electric Distribution Conversion Project. The project includes converting mainline segments of Feeders 14 and 15 along and near Division Avenue to 13.8 kV underground circuitry, according to the order.
As part of the conversion, “larger circuitry is being installed to support growing loads on the system and to improve circuit backfeeding capabilities,” the order says.
New mainline circuitry will also be extended east of Division Avenue along N.E. 3rd Street, to near Airport Avenue.
“This will run from the water treatment plant, over and up Division and terminate towards Aerostar,” Electric Utility Director Brad Lawrence said at the meeting. “This is part of what we need to do in order to replace the green substation.”
Lawrence said that the substation will need to eventually be replaced because of recent analyses.
“We have some gas analysis on the transformer that’s showing it’s starting to produce some gases that are a little bit more troublesome,” he said. “Over the last three or four checks, we were on the marginal side.”
He said that the transmission line going to the substation is about 60 years old and that it went down during a blizzard in April 2019. Lawrence said he’d like to get that line replaced.
“In order to do that work up there, we have to do this work first,” he said, referring to the task order.
The cost for DGR Engineering’s services will be $766,000, which is more than what was originally budgeted, Lawrence said.
“We put in their estimate at the time of the budget as best we knew, and after some recent bid openings, they came back and reissued a new estimate that was higher,” explained Lawrence.
“We did strip out some of the work to lower this as low as we could make it and still make it a complete project, but this is the cost of the project.”
He said his department will be using two different pools of money to pay for this phase of the project — its improvements pool and the professional services for engineering pool. The department has a plant expansion reserve fund if needed, as well as cash that will be carried over from 2021.
“Between those two we’ll have more than enough money to cover this project,” he said. “If not, we can rearrange some things in our budget to make it work.”