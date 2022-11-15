Adam Shaw

Madison High School students are actively engaged in giving back to the community. At Monday night’s meeting of the Madison School Board, MHS Principal Adam Shaw reported on recent activities, including a brief PowerPoint presentation.

Students, led by ag teacher Tucker Bigge, have worked with Valiant Living to transform a green space by the organization’s facility on S.W. 7th Street into a park-like space. Eight students, including Cheyenne Wallowing Bull who attended the meeting with Shaw, assisted in this project.