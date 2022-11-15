Madison High School students are actively engaged in giving back to the community. At Monday night’s meeting of the Madison School Board, MHS Principal Adam Shaw reported on recent activities, including a brief PowerPoint presentation.
Students, led by ag teacher Tucker Bigge, have worked with Valiant Living to transform a green space by the organization’s facility on S.W. 7th Street into a park-like space. Eight students, including Cheyenne Wallowing Bull who attended the meeting with Shaw, assisted in this project.
“They assembled all the furniture out there,” Shaw reported.
In October, students in the MHS student council, National Honor Society and Student Ambassador program piloted a project that Shaw hopes will become a school-wide project in future years.
“We raked leaves for the elderly,” he indicated.
District parents recommended homeowners who would appreciate the assistance. Six homes were done in approximately 2 1/2 hours.
Shaw explained that NHS students do a community service project every month. In September, they collected teddy bears for the Sanford Children’s Hospital. In November, they will be coordinating their efforts with organizations which sponsor the annual coat drive. In December, they will raise funds to purchase Angel Tree gifts.
“We feel like it’s important the students give back,” Shaw said.
He also reported that retired Madison businessman Gene Phillips is sponsoring the Humanities Launch for high school students this year. The program will be offered to students prior to Thanksgiving break with juniors and seniors engaged in the morning and freshmen and sophomores in the afternoon.
“I view it as a mental health day for kids,” Shaw said. “We had them here last year and it was extremely powerful.”
This year’s theme is “You Matter.” The Humanities Launch team will return in April for a second session with students.
In other business, the board:
— Received a report from Superintendent Joel Jorgenson, who began by indicating the school offered a strong Veterans Day program which was well attended.
“The student speakers were excellent. They did a nice job,” he said. He also praised the guest speaker, Brigadier Gen. Myrna Williamson.
— Learned student enrollment is up 14 students from last year. Jorgenson reported the elementary school has 517 students enrolled, the middle school has 258 and the high school has 384, for a total of 1,159.
— Appointed board president Lori Schultz and board member Jordan Schuh to serve as the Legislative Action Network delegate and alternate for the Associated School Boards of South Dakota during the 2023 legislative session.
“We’re probably going to be busy advocating for public schools and the things related to our kids,” Schultz told fellow board members.
— Adopted the school policy for the administration of opioid antagonists which is required to receive Narcan from the state Department of Health and to have it on hand to administer in the event of an opioid overdose. The board held the first reading of the policy in October.
“I think it makes sense to have it on hand. We’ve never had to use it. I hope we don’t have to,” Jorgenson told board members.
— Approved trading in the 2022 Gehl skid loader for a new one at no cost to the district and to trade in the 2019 Gehl wheel loader for a new one at no cost to the district. Business manager Mitchell Brooks reported Lake County International periodically approaches the district with this kind of trade-in offer.
“A huge, huge thank you to Lake County International for doing this for our district because we appreciate it,” Schultz said in calling for a motion to approve the trade-ins.