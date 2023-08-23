Madison Regional Health System has decided to end Medicare Advantage plan contracts.
As contracts expire in 2024, MRHS will not renew these contracts and will no longer be in-network for any Medicare Advantage plans.
Medicare Advantage plans are offered by commercial insurance companies on behalf of Medicare and are different than the original Medicare program.
MRHS will still accept and be in-network for original Medicare (Part A and B) and supplement plans (Part F and G).
“Commercial health-care plans, including Medicare Advantage plans, have certain processes in place to evaluate and manage the coverage and reimbursement of health-care services. The purpose of these processes is to ensure appropriate coverage for the consumer and there are instances where certain treatments or services might not meet the plan's criteria," said Teresa Mallett, CFO for MRHS. "At times this creates unforeseen financial implications for our patients or our facility. We are encouraging individuals to understand their coverage policies, including in and out-of-network provisions, referral processes and cost-sharing expectations which include premiums, co-payments, co-insurance and various deductibles.”
On Sept. 15, MRHS will host Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE). SHIINE will give information on the original Medicare program, supplement plans and Medicare Advantage plans and be available to answer questions. The free information sessions will be held at 10a.m. and 2 p.m. with limited space available. It is encouraged to reserve a spot by calling 605-256-6551.
The service area of MRHS includes a significant population of Medicare-eligible individuals or their caretakers, all of whom could benefit from education about Medicare options.
Mallett explained the reason for hosting SHIINE:
“We know that health-care provisions and related costs impact the quality of life for our patients and the communities we serve. We want everyone to feel empowered and confident in making informed health-care decisions for themselves and their loved ones," she said. "Open enrollment is fast approaching, and helping provide our service area with the opportunity to learn about Medicare and supplement plan options, some of which are very complex, is something we feel is necessary.”
MRHS is not authorized to assist with Medicare enrollment decisions and is encouraging individuals who are currently enrolled in Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans or decision-makers for those individuals to attend one of the information sessions.
Medicare Advantage plan participants will still be able to receive services from MRHS, but will need to refer to their out-of-network benefits.
“We recognize that Medicare Advantage plans may be a well-suited option for some consumers, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause some patients," Mallett said. "Our decision to end Medicare Advantage plan contracts aligns with our commitment to provide quality health care close to home. By focusing on our mission vs. focusing on barriers that are not in our control, we continue to be good stewards of our resources and prioritize the care our patients deserve.”
MRHS will continue to provide financial counseling to anyone who needs it and has financial assistance programing for eligible individuals.
To speak with a financial counselor at MRHS, call 605-256-6551. Information about SHIINE, can be found by visiting www.shiine.net.
