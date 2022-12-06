The Chester Flyers were one of the youngest girls basketball teams in South Dakota last season.
The Flyers started two eight-graders and had a seventh-grader coming off the bench.
With youth being served, the Flyers finished the season with a 5-16 record during Erin Benson’s second season as Chester’s head coach.
“We are still going to be a pretty young team,” Benson said.
“We’ll be starting and playing quite a few freshmen and one eighth-grader. They are young kids, but they have on-court maturity.
They’ve played a lot of basketball, and I think that’s a big deal. I think that’s going to benefit us this year in close games.”
This fall, the Chester volleyball team placed second at the state tournament. Emery Larson, the basketball team’s starting point guard, placed first at the state cross country meet. Benson believes that success in other sports will help her team on the hardwood this winter.
“It’s huge,” Benson said. “They get a lot of playing time on the volleyball court as well. They play volleyball and track.
They’re getting to know each other.
Togetherness is going to benefit us this year. I support the kids in everything they do. I love watching them compete in other sports, and I think it’s huge for them to have success in other sports. We just want to build off that.”
The Flyers have six freshmen, one sophomore and one eighth-grader on the basketball roster. Those underclassmen will be led by seniors Kaylor Geraets, Lexis Siemonsma and Emma Gottsch.
“The three seniors this season want to win games and be competitive,” Benson said. “Kaylor started last season, and I think she’ll really impact the game defensively. She’s a great defender with quick hands and quick feet. Emma will get a lot of minutes this year. She’s scrappy and works hard. Lexi is hurt right now. She was out for all of volleyball as well. She brings a lot of maturity to the court and is a veteran player that we can count on when she returns.”
Larson, Emmerson Eppard and Jacy Wolf all competed at the Class B State Track and Field Meet this spring. Their speed figures to be the team’s calling card this season.
“Our goal as a team is to get up and down the court,” Benson said. “They all competed at the state track meet, and we have the speed. We just have to learn to hone that speed and play in control.”
Eppard returns for his freshman season after starting last season as an eighth-grader. As an eighth grader, Eppard recorded a handful of double-doubldes for the Flyers. Benson said that Eppard brings a diverse skill set to the court.
“Emmerson is a fantastic all-around player,” Benson said.
“I can depend on her to get a rebound if we need it, to knock down a shot when we need it. She can also guard the other team’s best player when we need her to. She does a lot for us.”
Larson returns as one of the team’s starting guards. Benson said that Larson’s greatest strength is her ability to knock down perimeter shots.
“Emery is just a fantastic shooter,” Benson said. “She’s deadly from the outside. We’re going to figure out ways to get her open on the outside and let her knock down those shots for us.”
The core from last season’s five-win team is back.
Those players enjoyed success together in track and on the volleyball court this past fall. That togetherness and the experience they gained last season could lead to more wins for the Flyers on the hardwood this winter.
“The seniors want to see eight wins,” Benson said. “I think we can get 10. We just have to work hard. I like that we were competitive last year. We have to do everything together. We have the talent and the potential, but we have to come together in order to win those close basketball games this season.”
The Flyers open the season on Thursday at home against Flandreau. The game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.