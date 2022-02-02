The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Legislative Crackerbarrel on the organization’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. on Feb. 12.
District 8 legislators Sen. Casey Crabtree, Rep. Marli Wiese and Rep. Randy Gross will be on hand to answer questions from the public.
GMACC Executive Director Eric Hortness said the decision was made to host a virtual crackerbarrel for the second year in a row because the attendance at last year’s event was better that events the Chamber hosted in previous years.
“Usually, in person, it’s 30 to 40 at most,” he said.
Last year, more than 100 people watched the crackerbarrel live. Audience participation was also greater.
“We probably had more questions than we normally get,” Hortness said.
Because the virtual event is recorded, individuals can also watch it at a later time. Hortness doesn’t know how many did so last year. Individuals outside Madison can easily attend a virtual event as well.
“We’re such a large district, this is a way to hit the whole district in an hour,” Hortness said. Announcements have been sent to other counties in the district.
A Facebook post indicates questions can be submitted in advance by emailing director@chamberofmadisonsd.com. Hortness said submitting questions early enables them to keep the discussion focused. Questions on related topics and bills can be introduced together.
However, individuals who are watching the crackerbarrel can submit questions at that time as well because Chamber staff will be monitoring email during the event.