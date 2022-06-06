Polls will be open for the primary election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
In Lake County, Republican voters will be choosing from among three candidates for two seats on the Lake County Commission – Kelli Wollmann, James Callahan and Corey Johnke; between two candidates for the District 8 Senate seat – Casey Crabtree and Heather DeVries; and from among three candidates for two District 8 House seats – John Mills, Tim Reisch and Lecia Summerer.
In statewide races, Republican voters will be choosing from among three candidates for U.S. Senate – John Thune, Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry; between two candidates for U.S. House – Dusty Johnson and Taffy Howard; and between two candidates for governor – Kristi Noem and Steven Haugaard.
All voters can vote on Constitutional Amendment C. With this amendment, three-fifths of those who vote – or 60% -- must approve a ballot measure which imposes taxes of fees over $10 million. Currently, measures which go to a public vote require a majority of votes cast.
The Chester Fire Hall is the polling place for Chester and Franklin townships and the city of Brant Lake.
The Wentworth Fire Hall will be used for Wentworth and Rutland townships and the town of Wentworth.
The Nunda Fire Hall will be used for Nunda and Summit townships and the town of Nunda.
St. Williams Parish Hall in Ramona will be used for Concord, Badus and Wayne townships and the town of Ramona.
The Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison will be used for all other precincts. These include Herman, Winfred, Farmington, Leroy, Clarno, Orland and Lakeview townships and all three wards in the city of Madison.