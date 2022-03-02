Jenny Hallen of Independent Living Choices presented the program when the Madison Area Retired School Personnel met recently. Located in Brookings, this organization serves Lake, Miner, Kingsbury and Brookings counties.
Hallen explained that Independent Living Choices assists clients so they can continue to live in their own homes or apartments. They provide a wide range of services, depending on the needs of the client. These include advocacy, information and referral, training, home modification and the providing of adaptive devices.
ILC depends on state and federal funding, grants and fund-raising activities. They provide services in 50 counties and all nine tribal nations. They have offices in 10 South Dakota cities.
Following Hallen’s presentation, Rita Brown opened the meeting with the flag salute. Eleanor Enga read the minutes of the last meeting, and Lois McAreavey presented the treasurer’s report. Both reports were approved.
Diane Spilde reported on the progress of the Grandparent Essay Contest. Four schools participated, and there were 152 entries. First-, second- and third-place winners have been chosen and will be announced when the winners have been notified. The first-place essay will compete in the state contest.
Joyce Welbon and Carla Downs also serve on the essay committee.
The history committee is scanning the organization’s documents. They are being archived on the website Forever.com. Members were encouraged to log in and check out the progress.
Dollars for Scholars and volunteer hours were collected. The annual report of volunteer hours will be reported to the state organization in March.
New dates for the state convention are May 10-11. Marilou Schaefer and Elaine Brown will provide door prizes from the MARSP.
The next meeting will be held on April 25 at Nicky’s. Rita Brown and Barb Hyland, co-presidents; Marilou Schaefer, secretary; and Joyce Welbon, treasurer, will be installed.