Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/02/22 00:46 CFS22-07117 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON11/02/22 08:11 CFS22-07118 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTH11/02/22 09:00 CFS22-07119 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S CENTENNIAL AVE WENTWORTH11/02/22 10:59 CFS22-07121 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON11/02/22 13:13 CFS22-07122 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON11/02/22 15:05 CFS22-07124 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON11/02/22 15:45 CFS22-07125 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/02/22 15:54 CFS22-07126 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 464TH AVE WENTWORTH11/02/22 17:44 CFS22-07127 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON11/02/22 17:50 CFS22-07128 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON11/02/22 18:51 CFS22-07129 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO EGAN AVE MADISON11/02/22 19:00 CFS22-07130 Animal Loose Information/Administrative N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/02/22 19:26 CFS22-07131 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS N EGAN AVE MADISON11/02/22 20:51 CFS22-07132 Disorderly Arrest LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER11/02/22 21:20 CFS22-07133 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON11/02/22 22:28 CFS22-07134 Civil MPD SE 9TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 16 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Lake County poised to have first female sheriff Food Pantry: New space, same mission Two vehicle accidents in county this week Globetrotters Madison's Zoey Gerry commits to Northwestern for basketball Two more file for ORR school board seats Women Supporting Women strengthens members to help others St. Thomas School to hold its Grand Gala Saturday Vandalism reported at Madison Aquatic Center Park Editorial: Turn around: Respect those you disagree with Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists