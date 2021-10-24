The city of Madison is nearing the end of its preliminary budget discussion and is on track to have a first reading next month.
City commissioners met on Thursday at noon to get a glimpse of what the final budget could look like on Nov. 1, when they hold the first reading of the 2022 budget. The second reading would be held the week after, and the budget would go into effect 20 days after the second reading.
No action was taken on the budget at Thursday’s meeting, which also included department heads.
Commissioners are expected to continue their budget discussion at Monday night’s meeting.
“This is basically to stir conversation,” said Finance Officer Sonya Wilt, referring to Thursday’s meeting. “(It’s) to get them thinking about is that the direction they want to go? Do they want to make any changes? Kind of what their priorities are.”
“This is the point where the budget is still very malleable,” said City Administrator Jameson Barreth. “Now is the best time to make changes, although they will have some time at the next meeting as well.”
Wilt said she’s still waiting for final numbers for the city’s $23 million water-sewer infrastructure project.
“We’re waiting right now for where they think they’re going to be at for year-end versus what’s going to flow into next year,” she said.
Wilt said that all departments have presented their budgets and have met with the commissioner who oversees their department.
“At this point, their budgets and what they want to spend are pretty finalized,” she said. “If a commissioner wants to change direction or do something a little differently, they certainly could. But I think we’re pretty close to most of that.”
“This is the beginning of the culmination of many months of work between staff, commissioners and especially Sonya,” added Berreth.