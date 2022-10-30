With the general election right around the corner, citizens across the country are preparing to cast their votes.
A new election means a new wave of first-time voters who may be nervous about participating in one of the government’s most important processes. At Madison High School, social science teachers Jacob Ludemann and Robert Cordts have made it their mission to inform and excite their students for their trip to the polls.
“We want to ensure we educate them on what their role is as citizens,” Ludemann said. “We emphasize that within a representative government, it all comes back to the vote.”
For Ludemann and Cordts, teaching the importance of voting is not only vital for creating active citizens but also for the way it fosters lifelong skills like critical thinking and quality communication.
“We remind them that history is about people making choices,” Cordts noted.
These choices can be grand or small, yet understanding their capacity to influence the future is crucial for educated decisions.
Through Cordts’ U.S. History course for juniors and Ludemann’s sophomore-level World History and senior-level Government class, students can examine how their votes shape the face of history.
“A lot of what we talk about is what is takes to be well-informed as well as how to have a real discussion,” Ludemann explained. “One of our goals is to develop a generation who can handle discourse.”
Ludemann said that achieving this requires students to analyze how people feel things and how experience shapes them, both of which factor into political discourse.
“You learn a lot about other people merely by hearing what they have to say,” Ludemann said. “It’s the same with voting. Don’t vote simple; do some research and find what people really believe.”
Both men agree that this explorative process is especially necessary when it comes to dismantling echo chambers that make true discussion almost impossible.
As an example, Ludemann recalled a story in which his minister advised him to examine other religions to strengthen his faith. This experience provided a boost in perspective that allowed him to understand both religion and himself on a deeper level.
He added that finding stable beliefs is often difficult, but asking questions and looking through different lenses can be immensely helpful in forming student identity.
Another aspect of their teaching is getting students to recognize historical patterns. Cordts commented on this practice by pointing to Mark Twain’s famous adage, “History never repeats itself, but it often starts to rhyme.”
By addressing similarities, students craft a more detailed portrait of history that allows for more nuanced conversation on potentially controversial topics.
The skills developed through voting extend far beyond the polling station. Critical thinking, recognizing patterns and proper discourse are essential for not only discussing politics but also the betterment of everyday life.
Likewise, being an educated voter is no different than being an educated person, and growth in these areas can be deeply impactful to one’s identity.
“Having these opportunities mold you into yourself,” Ludemann added.
“We teach kindness and compassion as well as society building,” Cordts noted. “It’s all relevant.”
“Caring citizenship is vital for the success of future generations,” Ludemann added. “I’m just doing my part in making students feel as confident and comfortable in these skills as possible.”