Dakota State University kicked off a season-high four-game home stand Friday evening and never trailed in the North Star Athletic Association men’s basketball contest.
The Trojans defeated Waldorf 71-62, earning a season series split after their first meeting six days earlier in Forest City.
Deshawn Kelly scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Trojans. Chris Morales scored 16 points and dished out five assists.
Ronnie Latting added 13 points and six rebounds for DSU. Gavyn Strand reached double figures with 12 points.
DSU 80, Viterbo 76
DSU avenged its heartbreaking defeat last Friday at Viterbo, holding on to an 80-76 men’s basketball victory on Saturday.
The Trojans completed the weekend sweep, earning their second straight victory where they did not trail in the game.
DSU and Viterbo split their season series meeting, with the V-Hawks rallying back in the closing seconds for a 61-60 victory on Jan. 20. It was the first home win for DSU over VU since Feb. 3, 2018.
Sam Muller scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Trojans. Morales scored 16 points.
Latting scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Kelly added 13 points and five assists.
The Trojans reached double-digit victories for the 12th time in head coach Gary Garner’s 14-year at the helm, improving their overall record to 10-13. DSU is 4-5 the NSAA. Viterbo dropped to 12-10 overall and 6-3 in the league.
DSU hosts Presentation in the annual Ag Ball contest on Friday at 7:30 p.m. DSU also hosts Mayville State on Saturday.