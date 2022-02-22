The Nunda American Legion Auxiliary met at the Nunda Fire Hall on Feb. 12 for a potluck lunch. Dona Hansen was in charge of arrangements for the potluck.
Following lunch, Vice President Ann Smith called the meeting to order, and Chaplain Dona Hansen led in prayer.
Members recited the flag salute and sang the national anthem. Members responded to roll call, and the secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were read.
DaNeil Olson has been in contact with the Rutland School counselor about candidates for Girls State. Girls State applications are due by March 1 for the session held on May 30-June 4.
Bonnie Hartman provided information about the essay and poem contests to the Rutland School teachers. Deadline to the unit is March 4. The subject of the Americanism Essay Contest entries is “How can we support families who provide care to their veterans?” The subject of the Americanism Poem Contest this year is “Smile.”
Details for the poppy poster competition have been provided to Rutland School, and posters are judged at the April meeting. Monetary prizes are awarded to local winners, and their entries are forwarded to the district competition.
Historian Dona Hansen is collecting photos of events held by the Legion and Auxiliary each year. Anyone who has photos for the history book is asked to give them to her.
Looking ahead to May, members will work on refreshing poppy wreaths used at the Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemeteries the unit supports.
Unit members were asked to consider donations from the unit to support veterans, such as the Honor Park in Madison and the Honor Flight.
Another spring project is to compile names of veterans deceased and buried at Prairie Queen Cemetery, Lake Madison Cemetery and Lake Park Cemetery to ensure the appropriate marker is placed at their grave before Memorial Day: a Legion marker for Legion members or a service marker for those not members of the American Legion. Check with the Lake County Veterans Service Officer for service markers.
The next meeting will be on March 8 at 6:30 p.m. Robin Wicks will serve lunch.