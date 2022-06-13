(Editor’s note: The effects of the derecho on May 12 continue to be felt across Lake County. This week the Daily Leader will tell three stories of loss and recovery in addition to providing this overview of the local impact.)
Nearly one month after the derecho which caused widespread damage across eastern South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem asked for a Presidential Disaster Declaration.
“The impact of this event will be felt in these communities well into the future,” she wrote, noting damage in 20 counties, some caused by tornadoes. Noem indicated federal assistance would aid in the recovery process.
If granted, the disaster declaration would make FEMA funds available to aid in the recovery. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will not be providing private assistance in this instance, according to Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer.
“The feds do not duplicate services,” he explained. “Most insurance companies cover wind events like these. They’re not unusual, like the flood was.”
Noem reported a preliminary damage assessment of more than $6.7 million to public infrastructure. Keefer said he reported more than $3.5 million in damage to public infrastructure in Lake County.
“For us, it was mainly buildings and vehicles,” he said. However, utility companies also contributed significantly.
“Between East River [Electric Power Cooperative] and Sioux Valley [Energy], it was north of $1 million combined,” Keefer said. “That’s just parts and materials, not the labor to make the repairs.”
Damage was evident throughout the county, he said, but was most evident in populated areas – primarily because of the tree concentration. Much of the damage caused by the storm was collateral, related to uprooted and otherwise damaged trees.
“In Winfred, if one tree goes down, it knocks out power for the whole community,” Keefer said, using Winfred as an example. Similar damage was seen in Ramona and Nunda as well as in Madison.
In rural areas, the majority of the damage reported was to outbuildings, such as machine sheds and barns. He acknowledged these structures are important to a farmer’s livelihood, but explained emergency response focuses on the public safety, including whether individuals have safe shelter.
Dan Wall, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, said that organization’s response was similar. Initially, they opened a shelter which was used by four people for one day.
“We put people in the field to do disaster assessments,” he said, explaining the organization’s follow-up activities.
At that point, the goal was to identify individuals who might wish to speak with a Red Cross caseworker. Financial resources were available to assist those whose homes were destroyed or whose homes sustained significant damage.
“The money the Red Cross gives doesn’t make people whole. It helps them move forward,” he said.
Depending upon how the damage is assessed, between five and eight homes in Lake County were destroyed, including several on Lake Madison, according to Keefer.
“I saw myself two homes that had significant damage. One was almost destroyed,” he said.
He can only speculate why homes sitting side by side received differing amounts of damage. His guesses include how exposed or protected the home was and what its orientation was in relationship to the storm.
Keefer indicated the recovery is going to be an ongoing process. Shortages and other supply chain issues are delaying repairs. He used, as an example, the overhead doors on the county’s machine shop. The wait time is approximately 12 weeks.
“That’s what everyone is running into,” he said. However, he also noted, there is cause for hope despite the widespread destruction and the repair delays.
“We work with a lot of good people every day,” Keefer said. This includes community members stepping up to help one another, vendors making the extra effort to find materials, and professionals seeking to address the challenges to their communities.