According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. While this statistic may be frightening, it points to the necessity for quality communication regarding this condition. This communication coupled with community outreach is exactly what Chester Elementary School’s Think Pink event is all about.
Jean O’Hara, the school’s head volleyball coach, said her mother received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2008.
“Fortunately, she battled it and has been in the clear for several years now,” she noted.
However, the diagnosis immediately inspired O’Hara to begin raising awareness within her community.
In the spring of 2009, O’Hara gave a presentation on the subject at a meeting for the Volleyball Coaches Association. The following fall, O’Hara helped the school establish its first Think Pink event.
“The reception was warm right away, and the community support has been fantastic,” she said.
Students were encouraged to wear pink during the event and to attend Tuesday’s volleyball game against Sioux Valley where athletes will be sporting pink uniforms. According to O’Hara, the purpose of Think Pink is to create awareness and gather support for this important issue that affects the lives of countless women.
“We have local businesses support us when they’re able and student projects directly involved with the event,” she explained.
O’Hara emphasized that educating both female and male students is equally important.
“It’s good to remind them that they all have moms, grandmas, aunts or other family that could be affected,” she stated.
O’Hara said the event has grown in scope each year since its inception, with this year’s major addition being a collaborative effort with the elementary school’s student council.
The council is comprised of third-graders Addilyn Oberg and Caiden Alverson, fourth-graders Tate Bauman and Cedryk Hauglin, and fifth-graders Summer DeLay, Eli Hines and Jayden Gladsee-Delfs.
With the help of staff members like O’Hara and Principal JoAnn Alverson, the students made calls to the United Way Foundation, Madison Regional Health System and Heartland Energy to ask for Think Pink donations.
“It was nerve-wracking but very fun,” said Hines.
“We went to the high school band and music rooms and gave a presentation, too,” added Bauman.
“We even called Sunshine Foods for cookies with pink ribbons on them,” noted DeLay. The cookies were purchased through a donation from Heartland Energy and were passed out during the event with strawberry milk.
Along with their work for Think Pink, the student council was responsible for helping the school celebrate Veteran’s Day and establishing the themes for homecoming dress-up days. The council also passes out the awards for Chester’s quarterly Flyer Days where prizes are given out for academics, attendance and character.
To O’Hara, the work of the student council blended perfectly with her original vision for Think Pink as it has given them an opportunity to share in her goals for education and support.
During Tuesday’s game, O’Hara and the council honored all breast cancer survivors as well as those who are battling it every day. As someone who’s seen firsthand the difficulties of the condition, O’Hara said she is deeply touched by the event’s positive reception.
“Everyone at the school is so thankful and fortunate for this community who embraces and supports us,” she added. “It’s truly been amazing.”