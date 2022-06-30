Randy Minnaert

A large fire broke out Wednesday night on a farm south of Winfred. The cause is currently undetermined.

The call came in at 6:34 p.m. and firefighters were on site for nearly two hours. Six trucks responded.

“We have nine trucks. Three are the city’s and six are the county’s,” Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said. “All six county trucks were out there.”

All of the above indicates that the fire was large. Minnaert even said it was “a pretty good one.”

Despite this, there was fortunately very little damage, outside of damage to trees and grass. There were no injuries, as well.

Minnaert noted that the wind likely played a part in making this fire larger than it might have been. Although he said the number of fires is about average, he fears it might get worse.

“It’s been very dry in the last 10 days,” Minnaert said. “That, along with the high winds, I’m worried we’re going to have an extremely busy summer.”

This fire occurred just before the country is preparing to celebrate Independence Day, which Minnaert said is one weekend that is usually busier than average.

In order to celebrate safely, Minnaert asks residents to keep fireworks away from tall grass and roads. He said that gravel and pavement are the most ideal surfaces for fireworks.

He also advises people to keep a water source nearby to put out any potential small fires.