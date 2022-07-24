Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
07/23/22 01:04 CFS22-04572 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
07/23/22 04:34 CFS22-04573 MVA Injury Referred to Partner Agency LCSO HWY 34 WENTWORTH
07/23/22 07:55 CFS22-04574 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
07/23/22 09:58 CFS22-04575 Animal Lost Referred to Partner Agency ADRIANA AVE HARRISBURG
07/23/22 10:05 CFS22-04576 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone NW 7TH ST MADISON
07/23/22 10:49 CFS22-04577 911 Open Line Unable to Locate LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
07/23/22 11:18 CFS22-04578 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO TERRITORIAL RD & 234TH MADISON
07/23/22 12:08 CFS22-04579 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
07/23/22 12:13 CFS22-04580 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD AIRPORT DR MADISON
07/23/22 12:29 CFS22-04581 Motorist Assist Unable to Locate LCSO
07/23/22 13:29 CFS22-04582 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
07/23/22 15:40 CFS22-04583 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
07/23/22 16:29 CFS22-04584 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
07/23/22 17:05 CFS22-04585 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
07/23/22 17:30 CFS22-04586 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N GRANT AVE MADISON
07/23/22 18:03 CFS22-04588 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON
07/23/22 18:22 CFS22-04589 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.013076, -97.12817
07/23/22 18:25 CFS22-04590 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
07/23/22 19:13 CFS22-04591 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.907578, -96.95365
07/23/22 20:48 CFS22-04592 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 233RD ST MADISON
07/23/22 20:53 CFS22-04593 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON
07/23/22 21:23 CFS22-04594 Traffic Stop Arrest LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTH
07/23/22 21:43 CFS22-04595 MVA Information/Administrative LCSO 229TH ST MADISON
07/23/22 23:02 CFS22-04596 Suspicious Vehicle Completed/Settled by Phone MPD 237TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 24
