School board members fielded questions from two Scouts working on their citizenship badges on Monday night before going into executive session to prepare for negotiations.
The meeting of the Madison Central school board, which met in the board room for the first time in months, was brisk up to that point. But when Henry Meyer indicated they were to interview the board as well as observe, he and Nathan Hasleton were invited to sit down and do just that.
Both Meyer and Hasleton, who belong to BSA Troop 5, asked questions about the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They learned a committee made policy recommendations and Superintendent Joel Jorgenson was responsible for day-to-day implementation.
Then, Meyer asked about the future.
“I hope it goes away, but I don’t know if it will totally go away,” Jorgenson responded, adding that he would not like to see another surge.
When asked about some of the decisions made to address the pandemic, he began with a half-serious joke indicating the school had surplus plexiglass if the Scouts needed it. Then he listed some of the actions taken to protect students and staff, including an air purification system and ionizer sprayers for the schools and buses.
“We did a lot of things along the way. I hope it helped,” Jorgenson stated.
He noted that when the district’s numbers were compared to those from other districts, it appeared that their approach helped. However, he acknowledged there was no single approach that would have been effective in all school districts.
“Each school had to look at it differently,” Jorgenson said.
He noted the school district was pro-active, purchasing air purification systems for every building before they knew funding was available for COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“The safety of the students and staff was our first priority,” he stated.
In other business, the school board:
— Received a report from Activities Director Michael Ricke, who indicated the wrestling cooperative agreement with Oldham-Ramona-Rutland “was a great experience on our end.” Four students from ORR wrestled with the Madison team — two middle school students and two high school students.
— Approved the resignations of elementary teacher Becky Fjerstad, high school English teacher Renee Boyd, and both the head and assistant girls basketball coaches contingent on replacement.
— Received a report from Jorgenson, who covered three issues. He said the district did not have any positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.
He briefly reported on the legislative session, telling board members, “There weren’t any big major changes.” He noted the 6% increase which the governor requested in her December budget address was approved by the Legislature.
Jorgenson also listed the positions the district will be working to fill for next year.
— Approved a bid from IS Restaurant Design, Equipment and Supply of Sioux Falls for the new dishwasher and installation. The price of the machine is $58,638. Installation was bid at $10,370.
— Approved the 64-page independent auditor’s report from Quam, Berglin & Post, P.C., of Elk Point. (The full report is available on the school district’s website.)
Business Manager Mitchell Brooks highlighted the pie charts on page 8, which showed the sources of the district’s revenue and the functional expenses for fiscal year 2021. Total revenue was $15,318,604.56; expenses were $14,471,596.04.
Brooks noted the reduction in the district’s outstanding debt, which was indicated on page 11, and fund balances on page 18. At the end of the fiscal year, the district had a total of $6,911,814.71 with $1,818,136.05 in the general fund, $4,284,515.09 in the capital outlay fund, $681,899.08 in the special education fund, and $127,264.49 in the bond redemption fund.
The audit reported only one deficiency in the management of district funds – a lack of segregation of “duties between performance, review and record keeping of the tasks related to revenues.” Jorgenson said this is common in South Dakota schools because it’s not cost effective to hire additional staff to segregate duties.