Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/19/22 00:07 CFS22-06781 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/19/22 00:07 CFS22-06781 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
10/19/22 02:45 CFS22-06782 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
10/19/22 06:45 CFS22-06783 Medical Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON
10/19/22 08:28 CFS22-06784 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS S EGAN AVE MADISON
10/19/22 09:10 CFS22-06785 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
10/19/22 10:20 CFS22-06786 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON
10/19/22 10:35 CFS22-06787 Medical Patient Transported EMS N LIBERTY AVE MADISON
10/19/22 12:50 CFS22-06788 Alarm False Alarm MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
10/19/22 13:01 CFS22-06789 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment RFD 453RD AVE MADISON
10/19/22 13:39 CFS22-06790 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/19/22 15:14 CFS22-06791 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
10/19/22 16:53 CFS22-06792 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 234TH ST MADISON
10/19/22 16:59 CFS22-06793 Traffic Complaint Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
10/19/22 17:15 CFS22-06794 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD 234TH ST MADISON
10/19/22 17:37 CFS22-06795 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTH
10/19/22 17:51 CFS22-06796 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
10/19/22 19:22 CFS22-06797 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON
10/19/22 19:26 CFS22-06798 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON
10/19/22 21:29 CFS22-06799 Mutual Aid Completed/Settled by Phone HOWARD
10/19/22 21:45 CFS22-06800 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 457TH AVE MADISON
10/19/22 21:56 CFS22-06801 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
10/19/22 22:00 CFS22-06802 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
10/19/22 23:26 CFS22-06803 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
10/19/22 23:28 CFS22-06804 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 24
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.