Carter Bergheim was recently romoted to warehouse supervisor within the Row Crop Division of Red Horse Seed Production in Madison.
Bergheim is responsible for providing supervision and guidance on warehouse responsibilities and to employees.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Carter Bergheim was recently romoted to warehouse supervisor within the Row Crop Division of Red Horse Seed Production in Madison.
Bergheim is responsible for providing supervision and guidance on warehouse responsibilities and to employees.
“I am excited to take on a bigger role with RHSP and help lead the warehouse team members,” he said. “I look forward to growing my career with the company.”
Bergheim has been with RHSP for over a year as a warehouse team member.
With his recent promotion to warehouse team lead, Logan Larsen will serve as lead for corn retagging and provide training on equipment to warehouse team members.
“I am excited to work with great people every day doing a job I enjoy and take pride in,” Larsen said.
He has worked for RHSP for nearly three years as a warehouse team member.
Outside of RHSP, Larsen serves in the South Dakota Army National Guard.
“Carter and Logan have both been amazing assets to RHSP for a few years now and have proven that they can be leaders. They both show up every day and work hard doing whatever they can to make the company better,” said Jon Waba, row crop location manager. “Not only that, but they strive for RHSP to run more efficiently for all of their co-workers. I am excited to see what they continue to learn in their new roles.”
RHSP, a family-owned seed production company, was developed in 2019 by Mustang Seeds Inc. to fill a need for seed conditioning and distribution not only for Mustang Seeds but for other seed companies as well. RHSP conditions, packages and distributes small grains and row crop products.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.