If Lake County were to undertake an overlay project which included all 228 miles of paved roadway, and if that project were to cost per mile what the 2021 project cost — $330,000 — then the county would be looking at a project costing more than $75 million.
Total appropriations in the approved Lake County budget for 2022 were slightly over $11.6 million. While the Lake County Highway Department gets the largest piece of the pie, that allocation covers — in addition to an overlay project — personnel, equipment, supplies, road repair, road maintenance and snow removal.
Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson can do the math. The county simply doesn’t have the money to resurface all of the roads. As a result, he has to set priorities and be creative.
“If we can Band-Aid the low-traffic roads and repair the high-traffic roads, that’s where we need to focus our money,” he said.
In setting priorities, though, one priority is his non-negotiable top priority: public safety.
“I don’t care if it’s in the northeast corner of the county or in the southwest corner of the county, it has to be a safe road,” Nelson said.
To achieve that result, in the two years he has served as highway superintendent, Nelson has taken the unpopular step of taking back to gravel three short sections of paved road which could not be repaired to that standard and has worked to repair the others. The results are evident.
“We can drive all our paved roads at 55 miles per hour, which is our posted speed limit,” Nelson indicated.
He admits that he has been using some innovative approaches to achieve those results. This year, Nelson sand sealed a mile of roadway in the southwestern corner of the county to determine whether that might be an option for addressing alligator cracking.
“We’re spending a lot of money patching. We’re hoping this will keep the moisture out,” he said.
Moisture tolls the death knell for paved roadways. Once moisture can get into cracks, it expands the network of cracking on a roadway, causing breakup. Then, when winter comes, small chunks of asphalt can adhere to ice and snow when roads are cleared and create more damage.
If the highway department can prevent damage from escalating, then the crews are making progress. His experience with the state Department of Transportation gave Nelson the idea for sand sealing.
When the DOT used gravel instead of crushed rock to chip seal roads, sand was put into the aggregate, he said. The sand would fill the cracks, preventing moisture from doing so.
Last year, Nelson decided to try sand sealing some areas which were experiencing alligator cracking with tack oil that was left over from chip sealing. He said keeping it over the winter could have caused it to break down, so using it made sense. He was pleased with the results.
“It worked to hold the road together,” Nelson said.
This year, he decided to see what would happen if sand sealing were used for a longer stretch of road. He chose the mile south of the 238th Street intersection on 448th Avenue.
“It gets a lot of truck traffic on it,” he said, explaining his decision to experiment in that location. If the sand sealing holds up, it could be a permanent fix to prevent the further deterioration of some roads.
This year, Nelson also tried another technique, adapting it from the state DOT. He sprayed 800 feet of roadway with oil and let it soak into the cracks. The DOT uses that technique on shoulders; Nelson wanted to see what it could do on the actual roadway. “Is it an answer? I don’t know,” he admitted.
But he does know he has to stretch his budget as far as he can. If he can try new approaches with materials he has on hand, it makes sense to try.