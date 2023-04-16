The documentary genre is one of the most diverse sections of filmmaking, and the medium only seems to be growing more popular with each passing year. Whether its Netflix’s true-crime series, Hulu’s celebrity biopics or others available online, people can find a documentary for nearly every subject.
The power of these films was on display on Wednesday at Dakota State University with a viewing of Jonathan Isaac Jackson’s documentary, “Big Chief, Black Hawk.”
“Jackson is a New Orleanian filmmaker and managing partner at a group called The Colored Section, a creative agency and independent film production company that is based in New Orleans, Philadelphia and now New York,” DSU Associate Vice President for Research & Economic Development Peter Hoesing said as he introduced the film.
“This is his first feature documentary, and he continues to work on creating a cinematic language that can continue to bring the African diaspora together by highlighting the celebrations of black communities as a connection to their ancestors.”
The film centers around the story of Terrence Williams Jr., or Big Chief Tee, a high school senior and the youngest Mardi Gras Indian Big Chief in New Orleans. Through personal interviews and narrative commentary, Jackson explores this unique section of New Orleans culture as the people within it grapple with issues of systemic racism, gentrification and the perils of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mardi Gras Indians are famous for their tradition of “masking,” which involves highly decorative, hand-woven suits adorned with feathers, beads and other intricate designs. For Williams and other members of the Mardi Gras Indians, this tradition is referred to as “The Culture,” with the film providing a definition for the word as “anything that honors the past while heading toward the future.”
This juxtaposition of the old and the new was one of the primary themes throughout “Big Chief, Black Hawk” as the people of the Mardi Gras Indians work to maintain and protect their longstanding traditions while simultaneously attempting to pass things down to the next generation.
Along with Williams, the film features interviews with his mother and brothers, as well as other members of the Mardi Gras Indians and cultural experts.
One of these experts was Dr. Jeffery Darensbourg of Atakapa-Ishak Nation, who commented on the deep, historical ties between African and Native Americans in New Orleans.
Darensbourg explained that while members of the Mardi Gras Indians may not be traditionally viewed as indigenous, their connections to the Native American people are numerous. He noted that many African-Americans have an indigenous ancestry that they may or may not be aware of.
The tradition of “masking” is a distinct blend of African and Native cultures, though the practice’s exact origins are still somewhat shrouded in mystery.
According to Darensbourg, it can be traced to as far back as 1740, and perhaps even further. He added that some Mardi Gras Indians say “The Culture” is a way to pay homage to the Native Americans who assisted former slaves in pursuit of their freedom. Others believe it can be traced to the influence of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West shows, which were popular in New Orleans and featured flamboyant depictions of Native American dress.
Regardless of origin, the complex process of “masking” is a key form of expression for the Mardi Gras Indians. “You tell your story through your suit,” Dow Edwards, Big Chief of the Timbuktu Warriors, said during his interview.
Edwards added that much of the music and performances associated with Mardi Gras celebration emerged from Congo Square, a center in the 1700s where slaves were allowed to spend their Sundays participating in song and dance.
Despite the celebratory nature of “The Culture,” life is far from easy for many Mardi Gras Indians, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which rendered them unable to participate in their annual tradition. However, their passion for the practice keeps them pushing forward.
“It’s the ancestral voice inside us,” Williams said. “As the sun rises, the tradition will continue.”
“Big Chief, Black Hawk” made its debut on PBS’ “America ReFramed” in 2021 and was produced by Brookings native Paul Fishback. Since its release, the film has been nominated for best documentary by the American Black Film Festival (2021) and the Black Reel Awards (2022), as well as being named the top Hollywood South film of 2021 by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.
For those curious to see the film for themselves, it is available for PBS’s streaming service and is also available for purchase online.