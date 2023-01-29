The Chester Flyers snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday with a 30-point boys basketball victory against Sioux Falls Lutheran. The Flyers led the entire game en route to a 58-28 home win against the Eagles.
A three-pointer from Jovi Wolf put the Flyers up 11-4. Chester’s Layke Wold knocked down a three-pointer to extend that lead to 14-5.
Following a basket from Sioux Falls Lutheran, Wolf hit another three-pointer to put the Flyers up 17-7. Wolf’s three-pointer kick started a 12-0 scoring run for the Flyers that put them up 29-7.
Sioux Falls Lutheran closed out the first half by outscoring the Flyers 11-4, cutting Chester’s lead to 33-18 at the break.
Chester opened the second half with a 12-2 scoring run to build a 45-20 lead. At the end of the third quarter, the Flyers led 51-22.
Wolf finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Wold ended the game with 15 points and three steals.
Howard 60, Chester 40
The Howard Tigers held the Flyers to 12 points in the second half on Thursday. With Chester’s offense locked down, the Tigers picked up a 66-40 road victory.
Luke Koepsell led the Tigers with 16 points. Logan Mentele reached double figures with 14 points.
Wold led the Flyers with 13 points. Brayden Schut reached double figures with 11 points. Wolf grabbed nine rebounds.
The Tigers followed up their 26-point victory with a 65-55 road victory against Ethan on Friday. With the win, the Tigers extended their winning streak to four games and improved to 8-3 overall. Howard will be back home on Monday when they host Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.
The Flyers are 4-10 overall. They’ll be back in action on Monday in Colman to take on the Colman-Egan Hawks.