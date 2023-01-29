Chester

CHESTER'S Layke Wold looks for a teammate against Sioux Falls Lutheran on Friday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Chester Flyers snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday with a 30-point boys basketball victory against Sioux Falls Lutheran. The Flyers led the entire game en route to a 58-28 home win against the Eagles.

A three-pointer from Jovi Wolf put the Flyers up 11-4. Chester’s Layke Wold knocked down a three-pointer to extend that lead to 14-5.