Tim Reisch

Greetings to the good citizens of District 8! The 98th session of the South Dakota Legislature got under way on Tuesday in Pierre. Gov. Kristi Noem kicked it off with her State of the State address, which is traditionally used by governors to lay out their priorities for the session and often to call attention to past accomplishments.

On Wednesday, the Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court, Steven Jensen, delivered the State of the Judiciary address. On Thursday, the State of the Tribes Address was delivered by Peter Langkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe.