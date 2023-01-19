Greetings to the good citizens of District 8! The 98th session of the South Dakota Legislature got under way on Tuesday in Pierre. Gov. Kristi Noem kicked it off with her State of the State address, which is traditionally used by governors to lay out their priorities for the session and often to call attention to past accomplishments.
On Wednesday, the Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court, Steven Jensen, delivered the State of the Judiciary address. On Thursday, the State of the Tribes Address was delivered by Peter Langkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe.
The Appropriations Committee started meeting on day one, and many of the other standing committees conducted organizational meetings later in the week.
During the House Education Committee meeting, I brought up the topic of K-12 teacher vacancies. There were 111 teacher vacancies in South Dakota at the end of December 2021. That jumped to 176 vacancies last month.
Last year, Rep. Kent Peterson brought a bill that would relax the penalties levied against teachers who retired and later decided to return to the classroom. That bill was killed, but I intend to take another run at it this year.
I met with officials of the S.D. Retirement System prior to session on Thursday, but frankly, they are unwilling to seriously discuss making any changes to address the problem.
How many teacher vacancies will it take in order for them to get in the game? 200? 300? 500? I certainly hope not. I believe that the future of the quality K-12 education system that we have in South Dakota is at stake. I plan to work hard on developing a resolution to this problem. I’ve got two bills in the final drafting stages right now.
I also participated in my first House Judiciary Committee meeting last week. It was largely organizational, but we heard brief presentations from the Unified Judicial System and the S.D. Department of Corrections. Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko spoke about the need to modernize and expand the prison system which will be extremely expensive. She also reported that they have been fairly successful in reducing the high number of open positions they have at the penitentiary. She admitted that they’ve still got work to do and that staff is still mandated to work overtime shift every pay period.
I presided over my first House Military & Veterans Affairs Committee meeting on Jan. 18. The Adjutant General of the S.D. National Guard and the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs will make short presentations and take questions from the committee. We aren’t going to consider any bills until our meeting on the 23rd.
If you want to get in touch with me during the session, email me at Tim.Reisch@sdlegislature.gov. If possible, please include the bill number of any bill you want to weigh in on, and make it clear in the body of your message that you reside in District 8 because I will always give the highest priority to the opinions of my constituents.
Thanks again for the confidence you’ve shown by electing me to be your representative in Pierre. I consider it a great honor, and I pledge to work hard every day to represent your interests in the best manner possible.