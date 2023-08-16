The Lake County Commission postponed approving a conditional-use permit for the City of Madison’s planned restricted use site at its Tuesday meeting.
For the past several months, the Madison City Commission has discussed purchasing land for a restricted use site.
A restricted use site is open to the public and allows people to dispose of certain items, like construction and demolition debris, untreated wood, tires and furniture.
Unlike a landfill, restricted use sites don’t take items which rot, like food waste. The waste is placed in a pit in the ground which can be filled when the area is full.
The current restricted use site is filling up faster than expected due to natural disasters like flooding and the May 2022 derecho, according to city officials. This means the city needs to open a new cell for waste disposal. But, City Administrator Jameson Berreth said, the current site is a less financially sound option than purchasing new land in a different location.
The City of Madison has made an agreement to purchase land in Concord Township from Wayne and Dawn Bessman for a new site, and the site could be used for decades, if all county, state and environmental approvals go through.
Several city employees and Mayor Roy Lindsay came to the Lake County Commission on Tuesday to receive a conditional-use permit.
The Lake County Commission, after hearing concerns from area residents, postponed further discussion of the permit until September. The commissioners said they wanted to see a plan for fencing and a cost-share plan for road maintenance. Environmental concerns will be considered by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, which would also have to approve the project.
Several area residents, including adjacent property owners, cited the gravel road’s condition, water contamination, loose garbage, loss of property taxes, lack of government transparency and area aesthetics as reasons they opposed the site.
Karen Potter and Pat Schaefer were worried about livestock eating the garbage or drinking from runoff water contaminated by the waste, respectively. They also said the gravel road was in bad condition when it got wet and that the increased traffic from the site would make it challenging for residents to travel down it.
“Any amount of moisture makes traveling that road almost impossible,” Schaefer said.
Mark and Donita Potter constructed a house on nearby land and said they wished they had known about the potential restricted use site when they constructed their house, although Berreth said the site has only been considered in the past several months and not much more prior notice could be given.
“When we built our house 4 or 5 years ago, the views on it hit the spot, and we now feel that this is going to change the aesthetic view for us. Had we known this was in the mix, we probably would not have chosen this location, and I can’t help but feel this is going to devalue the property,” Donita Potter said.
Berreth said the proposed restricted use site was in the city’s “best financial interests” compared to renewing the lease on the current site. He also said that, while the restricted use site was not required by law, it cuts down on travel for local residents and encourages residents to dispose of their waste properly.
“We feel it’s a good service and need for the county,” he said.
Berreth also said the Concord Township location was one of few areas that would qualify as a restricted use site with the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and which had owners willing to sell.
In addition, Berreth said the City of Madison was willing to work with the county on the proposed changes to the conditional-use permit, which would include information about fencing and road maintenance. The City of Madison still has to apply with the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and complete engineering work.
At the meeting, Berreth said the proposed site could be in use by late 2023 or early 2024, though the delay with the County Commission likely pushes it to 2024.
County Commissioner Dennis Slaughter recused himself from the discussion, and Roger Albertson of the Planning Commission filled in.