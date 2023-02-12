The Madison Bulldogs used a strong fourth quarter to pull away from Canton on Saturday. The Bulldogs outscored the visiting C-Hawks 28-17 in the final quarter to help propel them to a 71-63 home victory.
"We were able to knock down some timely threes and secure some big rebounds," Madison head coach Jeff Larsen said. "We took care of the ball at the end, which was huge."
With Canton holding a 46-43 lead to start the final quarter, the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run to take a 51-46 lead.
Ben Brooks kickstarted the scoring run to cut Canton’s lead to 46-45. Aiden Jensen followed with a three-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 48-46. Jensen buried another three-pointer to push Madison’s lead to 51-46.
Following a Canton three-pointer, Brooks knocked down a three-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 54-49. A three-pointer from Andrew Comes put Madison up 57-49. A basket from Brooks pushed Madison’s lead to 10 points at 59-49.
Back-to-back baskets from Comes and Eli Barger extended Madison’s lead to 65-52. That double-digit lead was too much for Canton to overcome as Madison picked up the 71-63 victory.
Jensen finished the game with a team-leading 24 points. Comes finished with 15 points. Brooks scored 12 points and recorded five steals. Barger reached double figures with 12 points.
West Central 47,
Madison 44
The Bulldogs were edged by West Central 47-44 in Hartford on Friday. Jensen finished the game with 15 points for the Bulldogs. Comes finished with 13 points. Barger chipped in with eight points.
With the split, the Bulldogs are now 10-7 overall. They’ll be back in action on Friday when they play host to Dakota Valley.