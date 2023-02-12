Madison

MADISON'S Ben Brooks attempts a three-pointer during the first half on Saturday against Canton. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs used a strong fourth quarter to pull away from Canton on Saturday. The Bulldogs outscored the visiting C-Hawks 28-17 in the final quarter to help propel them to a 71-63 home victory.

"We were able to knock down some timely threes and secure some big rebounds," Madison head coach Jeff Larsen said. "We took care of the ball at the end, which was huge."