Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/12/22 00:47 CFS22-00802 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST

02/12/22 01:07 CFS22-00803 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 3RD ST

02/12/22 01:10 CFS22-00804 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST

02/12/22 01:33 CFS22-00805 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST

02/12/22 04:58 CFS22-00807 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST

02/12/22 05:28 CFS22-00808 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 444TH AVE RAMONA 02/12/22 08:12 CFS22-00809 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

02/12/22 08:32 CFS22-00810 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone N SPAWN CIR CHESTER 02/12/22 09:15 CFS22-00811 Burglary Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

02/12/22 12:49 CFS22-00812 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST

02/12/22 13:05 CFS22-00813 Vehicle Unlock Completed/Settled by Phone N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/12/22 13:15 CFS22-00814 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.012818, -97.098219 MADISON

02/12/22 13:44 CFS22-00815 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

02/12/22 14:11 CFS22-00816 Medical Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON

02/12/22 18:29 CFS22-00817 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.120342

02/12/22 18:32 CFS22-00818 Fraud Report Taken MPD W CENTER ST MADISON 02/12/22 21:25 CFS22-00819 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N ROOSEVELT AVE MADISON

02/12/22 21:38 CFS22-00820 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NE 4TH ST MADISON

02/12/22 22:27 CFS22-00821 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

02/12/22 22:34 CFS22-00822 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

Total Records: 20