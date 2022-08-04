Lake County commissioners reviewed projected revenue for fiscal year 2023 at Tuesday morning’s regular meeting.
Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick told commissioners the county could levy $4,725,729 as a result of the increase allowed by law. That is an increase of $195,698 over fiscal year 2022.
By law, the county can increase the levy by considering two factors: growth in the county, which this year is 1.32%, and the Consumer Price Index as indicated by the state Department of Revenue. This year, that amount is 3.0%. Consequently, the overall tax levy can increase 4.32% over last year.
However, the county also receives revenue from other sources. Those which go into the general fund are projected to add another $705,810. These sources of revenue range from $1,620 for rent in the Public Safety Building to $34,000 for the bank franchise tax.
The road and bridge fund includes revenue from the wheel tax and motor vehicle licenses, as well as a few other fees. Income for that fund is projected at $1,782,500 for 2023. Outside funding for 911 Communications, including $116,000 from the city of Madison, comes to $236,100.
The county also receives smaller amounts for emergency management, the building fund, the modernization and preservation fund, and the 24/7 sobriety program.
To date, no overview has been presented, and no IT budget has been presented. Commissioner Adam Leighton noted it’s difficult to make decisions regarding the budget without seeing the entire picture.
In other business related to the budget, the commission:
— Received a request from the auditor’s office. Barrick had few changes. She is requesting a printer because the current one is over 10 years old, and a copier because the current one is over eight years old and not compatible with software which will be implemented in 2023.
— Received the elections budget request. With no election in 2023, the request is significantly lower than the budget for 2022. However, Barrick did request $1,800 to purchase collapsible wagons to make it easier for the precinct workers to carry the items needed for elections.
— Discussed budgeting funds for a new cooler for the coroner but made no decision regarding this request. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, noted the coroner has “mentioned it in passing” for several years.
— Discussed whether the maintenance contract for storm sirens should remain in the budget. Gust noted it reduces employee liability, and Commissioner Deb Reinicke observed that is does concern the safety of taxpayers.
— Discussed whether to add a service offered by Infotech Solutions, LLC, which involves scanning attachments before they get to the employee. Commissioner Dennis Slaughter noted it was good insurance. Should the county’s network be attacked or infected with a virus or malware, the cost of addressing the issue could be higher than the $2,646 fee quoted by Infotech.
— Learned DakotAbilities is providing services for two individuals in Lake County, not three, thus reducing that budget request to $1,440.