Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Lake County commissioners reviewed projected revenue for fiscal year 2023 at Tuesday morning’s regular meeting.

Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick told commissioners the county could levy $4,725,729 as a result of the increase allowed by law. That is an increase of $195,698 over fiscal year 2022.