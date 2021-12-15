The city of Madison has gone three weeks without a crossing guard near Madison Elementary School, but Police Chief Justin Meyer is hoping to change that.
On Tuesday, the police department sent out a notice on its Facebook page alerting the public that it had been unsuccessful in finding people to work as crossing guards, and that its volunteers (the Dakota State University football team) were currently on semester break.
On Wednesday, Meyer told the Daily Leader that he had found someone to work the afternoon shift, but he’s hoping to have a pool of five or six people willing to work as crossing guards.
“We are willing to take volunteers, but if somebody is looking for a part-time job, we’d be more than happy to take them on,” he said.
When the school year began, the department had three crossing guards. Since then, the number dwindled to zero “due to a number of different reasons,” said Meyer. That’s when players on the DSU football team volunteered to fill in when possible.
“Coach (Josh) Anderson and his players have done a great service,” said Meyer.
Meyer said that Madison’s crossing guard program began years ago after a student was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross near the intersection of S. Washington and 4th Street. At that time, the Madison Central School District still owned its three elementary buildings (Garfield, Lincoln and Washington).
Community members stepped up and crossing guards were soon seen at S. Washington and 4th Street, N. Liberty and 2nd Street, and N. Washington and 4th Street. When the district built the new elementary school building on N.W. 9th Street, the number of crossing guards “slowly dwindled,” said Meyer.
The crosswalk at N.E. 9th and Roosevelt Avenue near the high school/middle school facility is staffed by the school district.
Meyer said that the wage for a crossing guard is $14 an hour, and the hours are one hour in the morning (7:15-8:15 a.m.) and one hour in the afternoon (2:45-3:45 p.m.) when school is in session.
“We’re looking for someone who’s mobile,” he said. “They have to be able to walk out onto the street; they’ve got to be able to navigate the slush and the snow.”
Meyer said the ideal candidate should also have a pleasant personality and be willing to work in South Dakota weather.
“They’ve got to be somebody who is able to communicate with the kids (and) is willing to stand out there in the cold for half an hour or 45 minutes every morning and every afternoon,” he said.
Meyer said that the reason he’d like to have a pool of five or six people is so that crossing guards can take a day off when needed without it resulting in having no crossing guards available.
“If you have enough (workers), if somebody needs a day off or if they want to take a week off, travel, do whatever, we can accommodate that. That would be the ideal situation,” he said.
Those interested in applying can go to the police department and fill out an application. Police will run a quick background check and “go from there,” said Meyer.
Meyer said that those who just want to volunteer without getting paid can also visit the police department to fill out some paperwork so they’re covered under the city’s insurance.