TREVOR NELSON, an employee of Hansen Wheel and Wagon, lifts a new wagon box off the Boyd Family Wagon on Thursday. The Lake County Museum, who is having the 1870s wagon restored by Hansen Wheel and Wagon, is considering replacing the museum's wagon box with the new wagon box for historical accuracy purposes, though the museum's wagon box will be kept.
Whether it’s for money or notoriety, many individuals fake the age of antiques and historical items in both the auction and museum worlds. That’s why it was so exciting for Lake County Museum Director Julie Breu that the Boyd Family Wagon is from the late 1870s — or maybe even earlier.
The Boyd Family Wagon, one of the museum’s centerpieces, is in the midst of a restoration by Hansen Wheel and Wagon out of Lester, S.D. Doug Hansen, the owner, has worked in the field of wagon and stagecoach restoration for decades.
In addition to the restoration, the Lake County Museum wanted to get a more accurate age of the wagon to create a more accurate exhibit, and Breu is pleased to know the wagon is as old as previously thought.
“It makes me feel extremely proud. It validates what we’re doing,” she said. “We saw that there was something special about this wagon, but so did the people who donated it and so did the people, the board, the volunteers who have worked in the museum since the 1950s and the 1960s. It’s an iconic piece.”
While the museum dated the wagon to 1878, the year the Boyd family traveled to the Dakota Territory, Hansen said the wagon was likely in use before they made the journey. Prairie schooners, like the Boyd Wagon, were used extensively for farming and travel during this time period, and Hansen said many families wouldn’t purchase a new wagon for the trip. In addition, the wagon has several design elements indicating it is from the 1860s or 1870s.
Hansen said these decades were a “transitional” period for constructing vehicles. Certain elements of older wagons focused on “form over function” compared to later wagons, which focused on “function over form.”
The circle iron at the front of the wagon was more elaborate than it needed to be, indicating Victorian design sensibilities, Hansen said. The bolster extension rings were also hand-forged. Other parts of the wagon, like the wooden hoops that would hold the canvas cover, were also from the 1870s, he said.
The canvas cover itself is a “pretty sweet” and “mysterious” piece, Hansen said. The seams in the main portion of the cover are hand-stitched, which matches the 1870s era. However, some of the canvas on rthe edges of the cover are machine-stitched. Hansen was intrigued by how reinforced the cover is, and he researched the manufacturer, whose name is printed on the corner of the cover. The strong, reinforced cover was likely created from ship sails or a circus tent, he said.
However, certain parts of the wagon, like the rear axle and wagon box, were not from the 1870s. The rear axle, which Hansen dated to around 1900, has a different design from the front axle. This indicates a repair being done around that time, he said. The wagon box, which is detachable, also does not have design components from the 1870s.
“It looks like something for a parade,” he said. “It looks like it was built in 1920 or 1910.”
As part of the restoration process, Hansen offered an alternative wagon box to the one the Lake County Museum provided. While the old box will be kept by the museum regardless, Breu said, they might take the alternative box, as well. The box Hansen offered is not from the 1870s, but it is in better condition and is more accurate to the wagon’s farming- and travel-based life.
At the time museum staff and volunteers traveled to Hansen Wheel and Wagon to see the restoration process, they had not decided on which route to take, Breu said.
“It’s an extremely important decision. For me, it’s coming down to interpretation. What’s our message to the public? How do we want to talk about the wagon? Do we want to see what it was actually like, or do we want to continue the history as it has been?” she said.
She continued, “My concern is how is the public going to receive it, but then I go to…when the kids come in, what do we want to teach them? What do we want to teach our visitors? …We want to do our utmost best by it. We want it to look great, but we want it to be historically correct.”