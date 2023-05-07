Wagon Box.jpg

TREVOR NELSON, an employee of Hansen Wheel and Wagon, lifts a new wagon box off the Boyd Family Wagon on Thursday. The Lake County Museum, who is having the 1870s wagon restored by Hansen Wheel and Wagon, is considering replacing the museum's wagon box with the new wagon box for historical accuracy purposes, though the museum's wagon box will be kept.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Whether it’s for money or notoriety, many individuals fake the age of antiques and historical items in both the auction and museum worlds. That’s why it was so exciting for Lake County Museum Director Julie Breu that the Boyd Family Wagon is from the late 1870s — or maybe even earlier.

The Boyd Family Wagon, one of the museum’s centerpieces, is in the midst of a restoration by Hansen Wheel and Wagon out of Lester, S.D. Doug Hansen, the owner, has worked in the field of wagon and stagecoach restoration for decades.