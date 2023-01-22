It was a tale of two halves for the Chester Flyers on Saturday against Beresford. After the first half, the Flyers trailed Beresford 28-25. In the second half, the Watchdogs outscored the Flyers 31-17 to pick up the 59-42 victory.

“I think the key difference was second- and third-chance rebounds they were getting,” said Chester head coach girls basketball Erin Benson. “They also knocked down some shots, and we had a tough time getting them to fall in the second half. We did a great job of moving the ball and finding the open girl in the first half for an easy shot.”