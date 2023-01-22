It was a tale of two halves for the Chester Flyers on Saturday against Beresford. After the first half, the Flyers trailed Beresford 28-25. In the second half, the Watchdogs outscored the Flyers 31-17 to pick up the 59-42 victory.
“I think the key difference was second- and third-chance rebounds they were getting,” said Chester head coach girls basketball Erin Benson. “They also knocked down some shots, and we had a tough time getting them to fall in the second half. We did a great job of moving the ball and finding the open girl in the first half for an easy shot.”
Jacy Wolf scored the first two points of the game to give the Flyers the lead. A three-pointer from Emery Larson put the Flyers on top 5-4.
With the Flyers holding an 8-6 lead, Emmerson Eppard hit a three-pointer to push Chester’s lead to 11-6. Following Eppard’s three-pointer, Beresford went on a 8-0 run to take a 14-11 lead. Eppard closed out the scoring in the first quarter by knocking down a three-pointer to tie the game at 14.
After back-to-back baskets by Beresford, Larson hit a three-pointer to trim Beresford’s lead to 18-17. A basket from Larson gave the Flyers a 21-20 lead with 4:20 left in the half.
The Watchdogs closed out the first half with an 8-2 run to take a 28-25 lead into the locker room.
Beresford opened the second half on a 9-0 run to build a 37-25 lead. With the Flyers trailing 40-29, Eppard made a basket to trim Beresford’s lead to single digits at 40-31. Unfortunately for the Flyers, that’s as close as they’d get as Beresford held on for a 59-42 victory.
Larson finished the game with 17 points and six rebounds for the Flyers. Eppard added 11 points and six rebounds.
Howard 67, Chester 46
The Howard Tigers picked up their fourth straight win on Friday with a 67-46 victory against the Flyers.
Kate Connor led the Tigers with 22 points. Abby Aslesen scored 13 points. Dakota Spader reached double figures with 11 points.
Emma Gotsch led the Flyers with 12 points. Larson added 11 points. Wolf reached double figures with 10 points.
Eppard recorded a double-double for the Flyers with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 10-2. They’ll look to extend their winning streak to five games on Monday when they host McCook Central/Montrose.
The Flyers are 2-10 overall. Chester will be back in action on Thursday when they take on McCook Central/Montrose.