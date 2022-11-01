Madison Area Retired School Personnel met at Nicky’s on Oct. 24 for a noon lunch.
After lunch, President Rita Brown introduced Dean Baumberger, who is director of the Colony Cyber School Program at Chester Area School. The program provides a high school curriculum to students in grades 9-12 living in Hutterite colonies in eastern South Dakota.
It is a state-funded program that meets credit requirements for high school graduation. Internet classwork and tests are delivered via computers provided by the cyber school along with texts for the classes. The colonies provide a school room to go to and set school hours. A supervisor is available during school hours and tutors can be arranged on an individual basis.
Baumberger supervises staff at the Chester location and makes on site colony visits. Some colonies make these classes mandatory and others by choice.
After his presentation, Baumberger answered questions regarding the program and the group thanked him for his information on this alternative to public classroom education.
Brown opened the business meeting with the flag salute. The minutes of the Sept. 26 meeting were read and approved.
Barb Hyland gave an overview of the Tour of Tables for Domestic Violence, stating it was well attended and the speaker on MMIW gave an excellent talk on missing and murdered indigenous women.
It was reported that AMBA has sent the insurance package to the state for approval and is awaiting notice.
The Christmas gathering will be held at Nicky’s on Dec. 5 at noon. Jerry and Sue Larsen will be doing a vintage Christmas presentation and Hyland will give the original story of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.
Several rounds of Halloween Treasure Trivia were played and the meeting was adjourned.