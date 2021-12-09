Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/08/21 00:44 CFS21-07999 Assault Patient Transported EMS E CENTER ST

12/08/21 02:12 CFS21-08000 Citizen Assist Assistance Given MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/08/21 04:13 CFS21-08001 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 455TH AVE MADISON

12/08/21 07:17 CFS21-08002 Traffic Complaint Verbal Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

12/08/21 07:45 CFS21-08003 Medical Patient Transported EMS S EGAN AVE

12/08/21 08:42 CFS21-08004 Juvenile Information/Administrative MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

12/08/21 08:52 CFS21-08005 Theft Report Taken madison

12/08/21 09:54 CFS21-08006 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON

12/08/21 10:34 CFS21-08007 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/08/21 11:19 CFS21-08008 Suspicious Vehicle Unable to Locate LCSO MADISON

12/08/21 11:43 CFS21-08009 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO 451ST AVE MADISON

12/08/21 12:01 CFS21-08010 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/08/21 15:26 CFS21-08011 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NE 5TH ST

12/08/21 15:57 CFS21-08012 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 232ND ST MADISON

12/08/21 16:43 CFS21-08013 Victim Notification Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

12/08/21 17:01 CFS21-08014 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

12/08/21 17:21 CFS21-08015 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

12/08/21 18:01 CFS21-08016 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

12/08/21 18:05 CFS21-08017 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/08/21 18:44 CFS21-08018 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

12/08/21 21:09 CFS21-08019 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

12/08/21 22:52 CFS21-08020 Transport LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

12/08/21 23:51 CFS21-08021 Traffic Stop MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON

Total Records: 23