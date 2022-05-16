Krumms will
rebuild; Josh
drove skid steer
into trampoline
During the storm last Thursday, Josh and Miranda Krumm, who live on a farm five miles west of Chester, lost two outbuildings, a dozen 40- to 50-year-old trees and plenty of personal property.
Miranda Krumm was coming back from Sioux Falls when the storm suddenly hit. She took shelter underneath the bridge at the Trent exit.
Her husband, Josh Krumm, was at their farm, where he was trying to secure things before the storm, but ran out of time. Disoriented, he drove his skid steer until he hit something, their children’s trampoline. He then realized where he was and ran into the house where their two children were taking cover.
While no injuries, the damage was extensive. The roof of their cat barn was carried over a mile away. The overhead door on one of their sheds landed on their camper. They have found 2x4s stuck nearly four feet in the ground.
While insurance adjusters have yet to come out, Miranda estimates the repair and rebuilding of the damage will be in the six-figures. She said it may take years to go back to the way things were before the storm.
“We’ll rebuild,” Miranda said. “It’ll just take time.”
Grain bins
damaged at
Nelson Farm;
grandson
takes refuge
The Nelson Farm, made up of two places owned by brothers Keith and Ron Nelson west of Madison, received substantial damage to their farm during the storm last Thursday.
The shingles and trim flew off Keith and Jane Nelson’s house, the machine shed doors and garage doors were torn off, two silos were damaged, and one shed’s west wall and roof are gone.
The most noticeable damage was that on the grain bins. Out of 16 bins between Keith and Ron Nelson, seven are damaged or completely off the foundation.
However, the Nelsons have already had people come and assess the damage. They say new bins could possibly be put up even before harvest.
“You can replace all this other stuff,” Keith’s wife Jane said, “but not life.”
No one was injured at this farm. Keith and Jane made it into the house just before the storm hit. Their grandson, Brady Nelson, who was leaving Madison before the storm, also took refuge at their house. He saw the storm coming and decided to head to his grandparents’ home.
Palmquists
clean up for
graduation
The last week has been full of ups and downs for the Palmquist family, who live on a farm 20 miles west of Madison.
It started off last Tuesday, when a neighbor and close family friend passed away.
Thursday was when their farm got hit by the storm. Melissa Palmquist and her daughter Abby were just getting home when it started. Melissa’s husband Adam was planting. Everyone was just trying to get back to the main farm.
There were no injuries, but the farm sustained a lot of damage. Their propane tank was damaged and leaked. All but one small grain bin was totaled. As it’s unlikely they will be able to rebuild the bins until next year, most of their grain will have to be immediately hauled away once harvest season begins.
“It could’ve been much more tragic,” Palmquist said.
On Friday, they cleaned up the farm and got power in order to host Abby’s graduation party. Abby, then, graduated from Madison High School on Sunday.
Palmquist posted about her week on Facebook, where her post gained traction. By Monday, the post had accumulated almost 400 likes and almost 100 comments.
“It was part of the process of dealing with everything,” she said. “Writing it out felt good.”