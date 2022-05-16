Jayson Limmer, the city of Madison’s electric superintendent, took the teasing in stride on Monday morning when asked if he slept in the bucket truck over the weekend.
“It rides a little rough, but when you’re tired enough, it will do,” he retorted.
Limmer went into the disaster response on Thursday night with a short staff. The city is currently advertising to fill a lineman’s position, and a member of the city crew had left for vacation shortly before the storm hit.
As a result, everyone was in the field, including utility services coordinator Tess Nelson, who fulfilled the role of a groundman. Putting safety first, they worked through the night to have basic power restored by the next morning to most of the city.
Limmer vividly recalls the timeline and the Electric Department’s priorities during that interval.
“Every one of our substations went down,” he said. “Everyone was in the dark from 5:30 on.”
The city lost power because it lost the feed from East River Electric Power Cooperative, the wholesale supplier for the area. By midnight, East River was able to provide power to the southeast substation.
“We started going around back, feeding the entire town. We were crossing our fingers that we didn’t overload that substation,” Limmer recalled.
At that point, an energy alert was issued. The single substation could not sustain industrial or commercial use. Other utility users were also asked to limit their power use as much as possible.
However, before restoring the power, city linemen worked to ensure it was safe to do so by checking the lines.
“We actually walked it several times,” Limmer said.
They were checking to see whether any lines were down or trees had fallen across any. Trees can transfer energy into the ground.
“Most of the time it won’t, but it can and does happen,” Limmer said.
Those who work with power lines walk with a shuffle when the possibility exists to reduce the chances of being electrocuted.
Once power was up for 75% of the town, utility workers took a break. By then, it was 4:30 a.m. on Friday. They returned to work at 8:30 a.m. to resume their efforts.
“We got the west and northwest side of town back on about 10:30,” Limmer said.
He noted that some community members have raised questions about the decision not to use the city’s generation station. Limmer explained the decision was made for two reasons.
“The generation station was never meant to power the town,” he stated, indicating the first.
It was built and designed to supplement the city’s supply during peak usage times. To use it as a primary source of energy would have involved expending manpower to do the necessary switching. Limmer expected East River to respond in less time than that would take, which was the case.
The second reason was related to the first. With limited manpower available, Limmer opted to ensure the lines were safe for power to be restored. If he had utilized resources to get the generation station online, his crews would still have had to walk the lines, which would have created further delays.
“We were focusing our energies on getting our lines ready,” Limmer stated.
Even though the power has been fully restored, the city has much work to do.
“It’s basically a triage. Who’s bleeding the most?” he explained.
Over the weekend, there were small blackouts and individual homes where troubleshooting and repairs were necessary. There is line work which needs to be done.
“We had broken poles that we propped up,” he said. The semi-permanent fix that is being used involves bolting a broken pole to one that is placed alongside it.
Some of the main line poles were shifted by the wind. They need to be straightened and shored up. Limmer anticipates the city will be working into June to remedy the problems created by the storm.
As it did over the weekend, the city will continue to provide updates through social media.