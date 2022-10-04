At Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting, Lake Area Improvement Corporation director Brooke Rollag reported that representatives from Runnings were interested in donating the entirety of their former property at 535 N.E. 3rd Street.
The property consists of the old Campbell Supply Company mechanic shop, the vacant building that used to be a Jack & Jill grocery store, as well as the building Runnings utilized for their retail store before relocating to 1212 S. Industry Avenue.
The former Runnings building is the primary focus as the LAIC believes it could be refurbished into an indoor recreation area for the Madison public. Rollag said the LAIC was first approached about the donation last September and has since been gathering community support.
Rollag believes the facility could be used for baseball and softball batting cages, archery, agility training or anything else the space could accommodate. The building itself is 13,428 square feet; the only real issue is the 11- to 13-foot ceiling height. This makes activities like football and volleyball not feasible, yet Rollag insisted the facility would still be an excellent addition to the community.
She noted that the LAIC has gathered interest in community donations to potentially cover 100% of the improvements. Equipment for the facility could be acquired largely through donations as well. The other two pieces of the donation are nuisance properties for the city and can be demolished and removed for an estimated cost of $70,000.
Along with this, the Runnings building is set to be reappraised. Due to floodplain and FEMA restrictions, any improvements made to the structure cannot exceed 50% of its appraised value. By reappraising the property, the city can potentially increase its ability for improvements as the value of the property may have increased.
Once the LAIC completes these improvements and demolition, they plan to sell the property to the city for the incurred costs of between $80,000 and $90,000.
According to City Administrator Jameson Berreth, the city’s current budget and staff would be able to support the facility without any increased cost to taxpayers. He added that the facility would be of great benefit to alleviating high usage of the Downtown Armory, as well as offering Madison youth increased opportunities for recreational activities.
“I fully support this. It’s the right thing to do for Madison,” said Mayor Roy Lindsay.
The other commissioners echoed his sentiment, pointing out how this would greatly benefit the city’s youth and limit the need to travel elsewhere for indoor practices.
The commissioners gave their approval, so the next step is to wait for the appraisal which according to Rollag should be back in about six weeks.
Also on Monday night:
- Lindsay signed a railroad crossing agreement with BNSF Railway of Fort Worth, Texas. The agreement is for a railway replacement on Grant Avenue and features a cost sharing of $31,218. Despite the construction, Grant Avenue will remain open.
- Commissioners voted to negotiate their recycling contract with Valiant Living which expires on Jan. 31. The contract is for the sorting of recyclables and previously featured a monthly cost of $5,096. Valiant Living’s current bid for the new contract is $10,187 per month, a steep increase but not entirely surprising given the volatility of the recycling industry. Commissioners are in the process of entering negotiations for a lower contract price.
- Lindsay signed a search agreement with Growing People and Companies digital recruitment platform to aid in the search for a new utility director. GPAC will receive a service fee of 25% of the candidate’s first year compensation with money in the city’s budget already allotted.
- Banner consultant Weston Blasius offered an update on the city’s system improvements projects. Phase 1A is complete other than the final sidewalk work and other smaller items. Phase 1B has utility work to be performed on Union Avenue, concrete work on Olive, Catherine, 7th Street and West Avenue, along with preparing base course grade for asphalt paving. Phase 2A has concrete sidewalk work on 9th Street, concrete work on 8th Street, and roadway reconstruction and concrete curb and gutter on Prairie Avenue. The warranty walkthrough for phase 2B is scheduled for this month.
- A public forum on the new City Hall/Police Station will be held on Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the commission room.
- The next city commission meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m.