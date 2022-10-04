Former Runnings property

RUNNINGS' FORMER property at 535 N.E. 3rd Street has been gifted to the Lake Area Improvement Corporation to be transformed into a potential indoor facility for youth and community recreation.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

At Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting, Lake Area Improvement Corporation director Brooke Rollag reported that representatives from Runnings were interested in donating the entirety of their former property at 535 N.E. 3rd Street.

The property consists of the old Campbell Supply Company mechanic shop, the vacant building that used to be a Jack & Jill grocery store, as well as the building Runnings utilized for their retail store before relocating to 1212 S. Industry Avenue.