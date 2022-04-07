Dakota State University is launching the Trojans Unite Comprehensive Campaign (TUCC) with a fundraising goal of $250 million.
Miles and Lisa Beacom, longtime DSU supporters, will chair the campaign.
“We both love South Dakota and we love being able to help have an impact on Dakota State and South Dakota,” said Miles Beacom, ’81 alumnus and CEO of PREMIER Bankcard. “And it’s fun watching the excitement at Dakota State and in the Madison community, and now it’s overflowing into Sioux Falls with the new partnership.”
The TUCC has three pillars of focus Trojans Unite Building Champions, Trojans Unite Cyber-Research Initiative, and Trojans Unite Academic Success. Each pillar has its own fund-raising goal and purpose.
Trojans Unite Building Champions has a fund-raising goal of $100 million to develop the athletics events center, arena, indoor track and training facility, outdoor plaza, and baseball and softball fields. A total of $45 million has been raised for this pillar.
“The Trojans Unite Athletics Facilities will be transformative for Dakota State University and the Madison community,” said Jon Schemmel, CEO of the DSU Foundation. “They will significantly enhance the overall student experience at DSU while drastically improving our hospitality for our friends, fans, alumni and community leaders for years to come.”
The Cyber-Research Initiative has a $90 million fund-raising goal, which has been reached. It is a multi-party private/public partnership that will expand DSU’s Applied Research Lab to Sioux Falls and increase DSU’s educational capacity in Madison to produce more graduates of The Beacom College of Computer & Cyber Sciences.
The partnership for this initiative includes T. Denny Sanford, Sanford Health, the cities of Madison and Sioux Falls, Forward Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota in conjunction with DSU and the Board of Regents.
“We created a vision to expand DSU’s Applied Research Lab (ARL) to stimulate a vibrant cyber-research industry in Sioux Falls which supports national security and defense, offers workforce and economic development opportunities, and establishes South Dakota as a cyber state,” said DSU President José-Marie Griffiths.
The third pillar is Academic Success, which has a fund-raising goal of $60 million and will support scholarships, speaker series, endowed chairs and provide programmatic funding including lab and classroom equipment.
The Academic Success pillar is critical to sustain the Building Champions and Cyber-Research Initiative pillars to ensure continued success for DSU.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to participate in probably the biggest thing in South Dakota since CitiBank, which changed the landscape of South Dakota back in the early ‘80s,” Beacom said. “This is truly for Dakota State, Madison, Sioux Falls, the entire state of South Dakota.”
“I think when we unite, everything is possible,” Griffiths said. “And anything is possible. And it’s about coming together to forge that strength that allows us to go forward.”