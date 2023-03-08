9th Street closed

9TH STREET in northwestern Madison is closed due to soggy road conditions. The temporary asphalt surface was unable to withstand two snowstorms and has become impassable.

 Photo by Michael Black

The construction project on N.W. 9th St. has been a topic of consternation for some time. City commissioners and the residents of Madison in general have dealt with numerous delays from weather, material shortages and other factors. This led to the project, which is headed by Winter Contracting, to be extended into the upcoming construction season, with a new completion date set for July 15.

Near the end of last year, city commissioners elected to install a temporary asphalt surface since days warm enough to pour the real thing had already passed. The surfacing was completed on Nov. 16 and was designed to last until construction could resume, with signage being posted to bar heavier vehicles from the area.