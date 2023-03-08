The construction project on N.W. 9th St. has been a topic of consternation for some time. City commissioners and the residents of Madison in general have dealt with numerous delays from weather, material shortages and other factors. This led to the project, which is headed by Winter Contracting, to be extended into the upcoming construction season, with a new completion date set for July 15.
Near the end of last year, city commissioners elected to install a temporary asphalt surface since days warm enough to pour the real thing had already passed. The surfacing was completed on Nov. 16 and was designed to last until construction could resume, with signage being posted to bar heavier vehicles from the area.
However, the large amounts of unplanned moisture that resulted from Madison’s pair of snowstorms have damaged the integrity of the surface. Coupled with the traffic the street still sees daily, this moisture has left the area soggy and muddy. To address this damage, commissioners voted on Monday to close 9th St. from West Ave. to US-81.
The closure went into effect on Wednesday and will last until construction is complete on that portion of the project. Of note, the street’s intersection of West Ave. and Chicago Ave. will remain open, as will all of N.W. 9th St. east of West Ave. This was done to ensure residents could still travel with as few complications as possible.
Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay and Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg both spoke in favor of the road closure, saying that the longer the city waited to do so, the worse the road conditions would become.
City Engineer Weston Blasius backed this up, adding that Winter Contracting has been responsive to the city’s calls for maintenance. Blasius said that Winter had already visited twice to perform such work, but they were likely to push back if the maintenance became a daily occurrence. For all of these reasons, commissioners felt it was prudent to act quickly before the issue could escalate further, and the motion was passed unanimously.