ROBERT CORDTS holds his Madison Central School District "Teacher of the Year" plaque while surrounded by students on April 12. Cordts is a history teacher at Madison High School, where he also coaches track and cross country.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Madison High School history teacher and cross country and track coach Robert Cordts has been selected as the district’s “Teacher of the Year.”

His classroom’s walls are filled with images of important historical figures and students’ pets, and several life-sized cardboard cutouts of influential people stand throughout his room. A Richard Nixon sits in one corner, and Cordts takes it with him when he brings students on a miniature field trip to Dakota State University, where Nixon once gave a speech.