ROBERT CORDTS holds his Madison Central School District "Teacher of the Year" plaque while surrounded by students on April 12. Cordts is a history teacher at Madison High School, where he also coaches track and cross country.
Madison High School history teacher and cross country and track coach Robert Cordts has been selected as the district’s “Teacher of the Year.”
His classroom’s walls are filled with images of important historical figures and students’ pets, and several life-sized cardboard cutouts of influential people stand throughout his room. A Richard Nixon sits in one corner, and Cordts takes it with him when he brings students on a miniature field trip to Dakota State University, where Nixon once gave a speech.
On his desk, among stacks of history books and papers, he has containers of putty for students to play with.
“Kids have so many anxieties. Anything I can do to help them reduce their level of stress or anxiety, whether it’s slime or putty...it’s OK for kids to have something like that to ease their anxieties or their pain,” he said. “Yes, there’s a time and place where we need to put it away, but I know kids feel comfort in some of those crazy things.”
Cordts is in his 29th year of teaching. He spent his first eight years in Sisseton, but when a position opened up in Madison, it was “basically an offer I couldn’t refuse,” he said. After all, both his parents taught in the Madison district.
“My classroom is basically my dad’s old office,” Cordts said.
Cordts said his parents (Jim and Caroll) encouraged him to take up teaching, but growing up, it wasn’t his goal.
“My parents always recommended that I be a teacher. They were both educators – great ones,” he said. “I always saw myself as someone working for the CIA, a James Bond type, a man of intrigue…My parents probably saw something in me that I didn’t. I couldn’t be happier than where I’m at right now.”
Over the course of his teaching career, Cordts said he has learned that being a teacher isn’t just about the information students learn in a classroom. It’s about building relationships and giving them a safe place to grow up.
“It’s been a learning experience. It’s the relationships, not just the stuff [I teach],” Cordts said. “Our main mission is society-building, and if I can model love and respect…I am doing my part to make the world a better place.”
Piper Davis, a senior, has been coached by Cordts in cross country for six years and has taken several classes with him.
“All of his classes are amazing. And I’m crying, I love him so much. He’s such a special human being, truly,” Davis said. “He cares about everyone.”
Chloe Schneider, a senior, took American History with Cordts last year, and she said she still visits him almost every day.
“He makes me a better person, and he has inspired me to be a teacher, really. He has taught me that class is there to learn but also to connect to students,” Schneider said. “He loves everyone and everything. He will be there for you when you need him. If you need someone to talk to you when you’ve had a rough day, you go to Mr. Cordts and he will brighten your day.”
When accepting the award on April 12, Cordts thanked the administration, students and teachers. Without the support of the principals and superintendents and the hard work of his fellow teachers, he wouldn’t be the teacher he is today, he said.
“The greatest thing about this job is working with these kids every day, not necessarily the awards or the recognition,” he said. “I’m excited to come to school every day. I sometimes struggle with four-day weekends, things like that. I like being with my kids, and they’re the world to me. But they’re not just my responsibility. All the teachers here have played a part in developing these wonderful kids. We have the sweetest kids in the world.”