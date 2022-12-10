O-R School Board meets Monday Dec 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oldham-Ramona School Board will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Room 114 (Superintendent’s Office).On the agenda:— Hear the NESC report, as well as reports from the AD/principal, business manager and superintendent.— Appoint ASBSD LAN Member.— Approve Concession Stand Supervisor Contract.— Approve Head Boys Basketball Coach Resignation.— Approve Amending JH and Assistant Boys Basketball Coaching Contracts.— Continuing School Safely Plan Discussion and Public Comment. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular School bus accident reported; no injuries Parade of Lights award winners chosen Commissioners hear first reading of new city codification Looking to the future for ORR Tigers will be led by veteran core Bulldogs win home opener against Estelline/Hendricks County OKs personnel actions, reappointment Raiders aiming to improve upon eight win season Young Flyers looking to double win total from last season Howard Tigers go 0-3 at Tri-Valley Quad Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form